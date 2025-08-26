UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites students to join a 4-H Club this coming fall and explore popular fields ranging from cooking, sewing, photography, archery, robotics and more. Youth in first grade through their first year after graduating from high school can join 4-H Clubs. In a 4-H Club, students can explore a new hobby, meet like-minded friends and learn leadership skills.

“4-H clubs provide a fantastic opportunity for our youth to make friends, learn new skills, and boost their self-confidence,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “As they explore their individual abilities throughout the year, each student gains a deeper understanding of themselves, what they enjoy and what they are capable of achieving. It’s truly a rewarding experience for participants. I encourage all interested students to join a 4-H club before classes fill up.”

The majority of the clubs meet at Union County’s Colleen Fraser Building, located at 300 North Ave. East in Westfield, on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday. 4-H Clubs are organized by age and topic. The members meet with an adult club leader on a monthly basis during the school year to plan activities and programs.

Each club emphasizes the ability of students to learn, organize and communicate with activities appropriate for their age. For the school year 2025–2026, the clubs and their meeting times are listed:

Variety Club – different topics with crafts and show-and-tell – grades 1-3, second Sunday; 4 to 5 p.m.;

Cooking Clubs – prepare deserts, main courses and more – grades 7-12, third Friday; 7:30 to 9 p.m. Grades 4-6; first Friday, 7:30 to 9 p.m.;

Community Service Club – plant trees, works at food bank, teaches younger youth, grades 8-12; first and third Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m.;

Sewing Club – learn how to hand sew and use a machine, grades 6-12, second Saturday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

Lego Robotics Club, work with NXT kits and Spike, grades 4-7; first Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Craft Club – have fun with paints, fabrics and more, grades 4-12, second Friday; 7:30 to 9 p.m.;

Engineering Club – make model cars, bridges and learn about electricity, grades 4-12, third Saturday, 9:30 to 11 a.m.;

Archery Club – learn basics and more advanced techniques, grades 4-12; first and third Saturday, 2 to 3:30 p.m.;

Photography Club – learn basics of using a camera, grades 4-12; third Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m.;

Garden Club – how to start plants from seeds, grades 4-12; first and third Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon; and

4-H Dog Care Club – basics of grooming, feeding and play, second Sunday, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

“As a former 4-H club member, I can say this experience is invaluable for students. They learn to see the bigger picture, understanding that the skills and abilities they develop are not only important for their own futures, but also for the future of our community,” said Union County Commissioner and Rutgers Cooperative Extension Liaison Bette Jane Kowalski.

Union County 4-H is run by the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County and supported in part by the Union County Commissioner Board, with offices at 151 Grant St, Berkley Heights. The national 4-H youth program is the largest youth development program in the U.S. As a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 4-H encourages students to develop expertise in a subject of their own choosing, and share their knowledge to benefit their community.

Participation in 4-H is associated with better grades at school and a stronger interest in taking science classes, attending college, and contributing to the community.

4-H Clubs run from October to June. To sign up for a club or for more details, email James Nichnadowicz, Union County 4H Youth Development agent, at jnichnadowicz@ucnj.org or call 908-654-9854, ext. 3. Also see the website.

For more information about all Union County Extension programs, including 4-H, Master Tree Stewards and Master Gardeners, visit ucnj.org/rce.

