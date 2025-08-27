ROSELLE, NJ — The Union County Means Business Expo is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 10, at the Warinanco Sports Center in Roselle.

“This expo is about fueling the energy, ideas, and ambition that drive Union County’s economy,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “We’re proud to create a space where business owners, entrepreneurs, and community partners can come together to make real connections that turn into real growth. This is what investing in our local economy looks like.”

Established in 2016, the UCMB Expo was created to help local businesses and entrepreneurs expand their networks, promote their services and identify new growth opportunities. This year’s event continues that mission with a dynamic, in-person experience that’s free to attend and open to the entire business community.

Vendor tables are available for a $100 fee and include a color advertisement in the official expo program and 10 VIP raffle tickets for an exclusive prize drawing. Vendor setup will begin at 2:30 p.m., allowing exhibitors ample time to prepare and engage with attendees promptly at the event’s start. The event is scheduled to run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. All vendors must register by Monday, Sept. 1, to participate.

Admission for attendees is free, making it an accessible opportunity for the entire business community. There will be complimentary tastings from the Warinanco Sports Center’s menu. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow business owners, community leaders, and industry professionals in a collaborative atmosphere.

The Union County Means Business initiative is spearheaded by the Union County Board of County Commissioners in partnership with local chambers of commerce, community-based organizations and higher education institutions.

For more information, contact Jeff Brooks at 908-659-7412 or Jeffrey.brooks@ucnj.org.

