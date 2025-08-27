ELIZABETH, NJ — The Housing Authority of the city of Elizabeth has announced the appointment of Curtis Myers Jr. as deputy executive director, effective on Tuesday, July 1. He succeeds Cathy Hart and steps into a key leadership role as HACE moves into a new chapter of growth and service.

With 14 years of dedicated service to HACE, Myers most recently served as director of administration and finance. As a lifelong resident of the city of Elizabeth, who was raised in public housing, Myers brings professional expertise and a personal connection to HACE’s mission of meeting housing needs and improving the quality of life for all the residents it serves. His background includes a bachelor’s degree from Rider University, a master’s degree from Pace University and a certification as a certified public accountant.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to help lead an agency in the city where I grew up – one that’s creating impactful programs and initiatives that truly make a difference. As HACE develops its five-year strategic plan, I’m honored to step into the role of deputy executive director and contribute my vision and leadership to expanding affordable housing, increasing economic opportunities for our residents, fostering transparent communication, and building strategic partnerships. This is a responsibility I do not take lightly,” said Myers.

In his new role, Myers will be responsible for strategic planning, compliance, policy implementation, and executive and fiscal decision-making. His promotion not only honors his long-standing service to HACE but also reflects the agency’s continued focus on leadership that’s shaped by local experience and connection.

His deep understanding of HACE’s mission and operations makes him an invaluable asset as the organization continues working toward expanding access to quality, affordable housing for the residents of Elizabeth.

“Curtis’s journey truly reflects the heart of what HACE stands for. He grew up in the very neighborhoods we serve, so he understands both the challenges our residents face and the hopes they hold. Through it all, he’s never lost sight of what it means to give back. I know his leadership will help us build the kind of neighborhoods where people feel supported, seen and proud to live,” said William D. Jones, executive director of HACE.

Throughout his tenure at HACE, Myers has led a number of impactful initiatives focused on resident empowerment, youth and workforce development, and organizational transparency. He co-created HACE’s college tour and college preparation program, and he chairs the HACE Foundation Scholarship Committee, which awards scholarships annually to support students in the community. Myers also serves on the board of the Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce.

Recognizing the importance of workforce readiness, he also created a Resident Training Program, a six-month cohort-based initiative that employs residents within HACE, placing them in roles such as maintenance, security, driving, and administrative support. Notably, all participants from the pilot cohort, with the exception of two senior residents, are now either employed or pursuing further education.

Myers also launched a summer internship program, leveraging city, county and state grants to employ college students in fields including accounting, social services, and property management. His commitment to youth development also included his leadership in the YouthBuild Program, where he worked alongside the New Jersey YouthBuild Coalition, led by Opportunity Youth Newark, to advocate for the NJ YouthBuild Act, which ultimately secured state funding for YouthBuild programs across New Jersey.

Internally, Myers has led several organizational reforms aimed at increasing impact and accountability. He restructured the agency’s organizational chart and created a Community Programming and Resident Services Department, dedicated to securing grants, managing resident initiatives, and strengthening relationships with tenant associations. This has improved both communication and service delivery across HACE.

As the steward of HACE’s $30 million annual budget, Myers implemented salary ranges to promote transparency and pay equity across the agency. He currently leads the development of HACE’s new five-year strategic plan, including the creation of a refreshed mission, vision, and values that reflect the agency’s evolving goals and deep commitment to the community it serves.

“Curtis Myers Jr. will definitely be a great deputy executive director for the Elizabeth Housing Authority. Curtis brings new ideas and diverse programs for all residents to learn from, grow, and enjoy. Curtis is a young, energetic man who loves working for us, and I thank God we have him here,” said Board Chairperson Wynona Ancrum.

The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth extends its congratulations to Curtis Myers Jr. on his well-earned appointment. HACE looks forward to the continued progress, innovation and community impact that his leadership is expected to bring to both the agency and the residents of Elizabeth.

Photo Courtesy of Manuela Gaviria-Roldan

