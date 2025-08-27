This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum has been making progress on A Path for All, its accessibility initiative designed to ensure that every visitor – regardless of mobility, sensory or neurodivergent needs – can experience the serenity and beauty of the gardens and grounds.

“We’ve made meaningful progress on several key fronts and we’re incredibly grateful for the generosity and commitment of so many in our arboretum family who have gotten us to this point,” said Jackie Kondel, executive director of Reeves-Reed Arboretum. “Thanks to the support of local foundations and organizations, the project is gaining strong momentum.”

Construction will begin in earnest at the end of August, with JR Prisco selected as the project contractor. Initial site preparation is underway, and a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for early September, according to a press release from the arboretum.

Planned improvements include:

• a fully connected, ADA-compliant pathway loop;

• expanded accessible parking areas; and

• a new outdoor patio and educational area for inclusive learning and community gathering.

“This project is about more than infrastructure—it’s about inclusion, connection, and creating a space where everyone belongs,” said Kondel. “We look forward to this next phase as A Path for All takes shape.”

The arboretum has received noteworthy donations from the following organizations:

• The Summit Foundation – $57,000;

• The Hyde and Watson Foundation – $25,000 in honor of Charles E. and Joy C. Pettinos;

• The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation’s National Paralysis Resource Center – $24,999;

• E.J. Grassmann Trust – $15,000;

• Barberry Foundation Inc. – $15,000;

• Investors Foundation – $10,000;

• Wallerstein Foundation – $10,000;

• Citizens Philanthropic Foundation – $5,000; and

• Elks Club of Summit Lodge 1246 – $2,500.

To contribute or learn more, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org.

Photos Courtesy J. Kest & Co.

