KENILWORTH, NJ — The Gallery-on-the-Boulevard, located in the Kenilworth Public Library, will present “Variations,” by artist Darrin Owens of Westfield. The work contains variations of representational art in various mediums, including graphite pencil drawings on paper, oil paint on canvas paper, oil paint on canvas and acrylic paint on canvas. It will demonstrate examples of still life, fan art, master copies and stylization.

Owens retired from his job as an actuarial benefits consultant after 36 years and dedicated himself to pursuing his love of art. He studied anatomy under Frank Porcu and oil figure painting under Leonid Gervits at the Art Students League in New York, as well as figure and portrait drawing with Joel Tidey at the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey. He has exhibited his artwork in numerous group and solo shows in New Jersey and New York. He is currently president of the Westfield Art Association.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours. Artwork may be purchased by contacting the artist. For more information or to inquire about exhibiting at Gallery on the Boulevard, call 908-276-2451.

Photos Courtesy of Barbara Wirkus

