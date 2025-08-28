The death of Tom Lewis will leave a big hole in Union County sports, especially at Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ — When Frank Cicarell passed in January 2007, it was a smooth transition to the next executive director of the Union County Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

When Tom Lewis was named to succeed Cicarell, he immediately made it that way.

Perhaps the biggest decision Lewis decided on was to be visible.

That he was, and usually with a helpful smile.

Lewis, surrounded by his loving family, died Friday, Aug. 15, at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. He was 74.

To say he will be missed around Union County athletics settings is an understatement.

Born in Newark, during his 52 years at Rahway schools, Lewis was a dedicated educator, passionate head basketball coach at Union Catholic and Rahway high schools, athletic director at Rahway High School and the director of Alternative Center for Education.

In addition to his duties as UCIAC executive director, Lewis was also a longtime member of the Clark Board of Education.

From the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association: “We honor the legacy of Tom Lewis, a beloved educator, coach and athletic director whose 52-year career shaped the lives throughout the Rahway community. His dedication and leadership will be missed deeply, but his spirit will continue on through every student and athlete he inspired.”

According to his obituary, Lewis was a lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers, chicken parmigiana, red wine with ice and Irish good-byes. Lewis was a natural storyteller with a great sense of humor who embraced the role of Bundini Brown to many people. He encouraged many to do things for others without expecting anything in return.

Lewis loved to see Rahway athletics succeed and would follow Rahway coach after-the-game speeches with his own words of wisdom to Rahway athletes, always positive.

Last year, when the Rahway boys soccer team suffered a heartbreaking, double-overtime loss at home to Randolph in the Group 3 semifinals – the Indians were one win away from playing for the Group 3 state championship – Lewis made sure that he gathered the players on the field and told them how much he was proud of them and what an impact they made on the community with their success.

That was Tom Lewis; always available to extend himself by giving praise at a moment’s notice.

A graduate of Newark East Side High School, Lewis was the head boys basketball coach at Union Catholic from the late 1970s into the early 1980s and then was in the same position at Rahway in the 1980s. He became athletic director at Rahway in 1989.

From @rahwayfootball on twitter: “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Mr. Lewis, a true legend in Rahway, Union County, and across the state of New Jersey high school athletics. Mr. Lewis dedicated his life to putting students first. May he rest in peace and may God bless all who loved him.”

From @RahwayBaseball on twitter: “It’s a sad day having to share the sad news of Mr. Lewis’s passing. He dedicated his career to our students, community and beyond. Always every Rahway athlete’s biggest fan, he believed in everyone’s potential to be great and helped so many to chase their greatness. Rest easy TL.”

From Rahway Mayor and former Rahway High School football standout Raymond A. Giacobbe’s Facebook Page: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Mr. Tom Lewis, a true icon in the Rahway school district whose impact spans more than 50 years. Mr. Lewis was more than just an educator and athletic director, he was a mentor, a leader and a pillar of our community.

“He served generations of student-athletes, coaches and families with unwavering dedication. I was fortunate enough to have him as my athletic director back in 1997 and his influence stayed with me long after I graduated.

“When I became mayor of our great city, he pulled me aside and said, ‘You’ve got the chalk now, it’s your team.’ That moment meant everything to me. Coming from someone I admired, his pride and encouragement gave me the confidence to lead with purpose.

“Mr. Lewis’s legacy is second to none. His values, his leadership and his love for Rahway will continue to shape this city for generations to come.”

So where does the UCIAC go from here as far as selecting who will succeed Lewis?

“I think the experienced UCIAC team Mr. Lewis has in place is ready to continue his amazing legacy,” said Joe Skrec, who is assistant principal of Student Affairs at Roselle Catholic.

The current UCIAC team-executive board includes Associate Director Kevin Tenpenny, Assistant Director Joe Pisauro, Assistant Director Skrec and treasurer Rich Biddulph.

“We’re ready to work as hard as we can and do all we can for the student-athletes to make Mr. Lewis proud,’ Skrec said. “Our thoughts continue to be focused on Mr. Lewis, his wife, his sons, his family and all those mourning this unimaginable loss.”

Lewis worked closely with Cicarell, who was a lifelong Rahway resident and graduate of Rahway High School, for many years. Cicarell was an educator in Elizabeth for 56 years, in addition to being an honored coach and sports official.

Cicarell’s wake was at the Dunn Sport Center in Elizabeth and Lewis’s at Rahway High School’s auditorium for the arts.

Lewis began his tenure as UCIAC Director with the 2007-2008 school year, working closely with Skrec, who at the time was head varsity girls basketball coach and also athletics director at Roselle Catholic.

Lewis sought to put together a “team” to help run the UCIAC and county tournaments.

“Tom Lewis was the ideal person to replace Mr. Cicarell, a renowned figure,” Skrec said. “Mr. Lewis’s background in sports, in coaching, his abilities as an administrator, both as Rahway High School’s AD and Principal of its alternative school, combined with his personality and skills to get people to work together made him the ideal candidate for the UCIAC’s top position.

“Quite obviously, it was a great decision to make Mr. Lewis, a legendary figure in Union County scholastic sports, the executive director.”

Lewis was Rahway. Lewis was Union County. Lewis was there at the Dunn Center and then at Kean University when Union County Tournament basketball champions were crowned. He was at Kean three months later, present when UCT baseball titles were decided.

You saw Lewis at football games, at soccer games and in gyms for volleyball matches during the fall. That was his calling. It came so naturally to him.

“Any list of items Mr. Lewis was passionate about, and that would be a very, very long list, must include the UCIAC and the student-athletes throughout Union County,” Skrec said. “The number of UCT events and tournament games Mr. Lewis organized, attended and worked will never be matched.

“He was a larger-than-life figure and Union County will never be the same.”

Helmet decals and patches on way to honor Lewis

Rahway football hosts Willingboro on Friday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m., in its 2025 season-opener. The presence of Tom Lewis, for sure, will be felt all throughout Rahway River Park.

Rahway head coach Brian Russo said there will be a moment of silence before the game to honor Lewis. Russo also said that helmet decals and patches are on the way to pay tribute to the man who, for more than a half of a century, devoted his life to Rahway athletics.

“We plan on honoring Tom for the entire season,” Russo said. “We will always continue to honor his legacy.”

The third-longest tenured head coach in Union County, Russo’s first year at Rahway was 2015, behind Summit’s Kevin Kostibos (2013) and Cranford’s Erik Rosenmeier (2005), Lewis was involved in the interviewing process when Russo was hired at Rahway a decade ago.

“From the first day I interviewed, he was active and supportive, a class act,” Russo said. “He was also a character.

“He could make you laugh. He let us do what we wanted to do as long as we met his expectations.

“He was always there for the kids. He loved to give them a little extra support. He tried to tell the kids that whether they were a starter or a role player that sports could help them in life and make them mentally tougher.

“He will be missed.”

For the third time in five seasons, Willingboro is headed north to play a Union County opponent. In a September regular season game in 2021, Willingboro played at New Providence and was victorious, 26-7. In last year’s first round of the South Jersey, Group 2 playoffs, Willingboro ventured to Clark and came away with a convincing 62-7 win against the host Crusaders.

Also, in the 2022 Central Jersey, Group 2 first round, the Chimeras defeated New Providence again, this time by the score of 52-7 at Willingboro.

“We like the challenge early on,” Russo said. “They’re physical, athletic and we respect them a ton. They’re a powerful South Jersey team.”

Rahway freshmen gained valuable experience in 2023 as the Indians went 3-7 in still a playoff qualifying season in North 1, Group 4. Last year’s improved squad turned the record around and fashioned a 7-3 mark, again making the grade in North 1, Group 4. Rahway’s season ended with a 22-14 first-round playoff loss at Ridge.

Key returning skill position players this year include junior quarterback Jaquan Robinson, senior running back Andrew Avent and senior wide receiver Synceir Touissant.

“As freshmen, they took their lumps two years ago and, last year, really improved and took Ridge to the limit in the playoffs,” Russo said. “We have skilled guys back and expect them to make plays on both sides of the ball. We expect to make plays all year long.”

About the Author JR Parachini Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry