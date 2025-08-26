RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway City Council has passed resolutions authorizing the purchase of a new lineup of vehicles for the Department of Public Works, marking a major step forward in the city’s commitment to efficient, reliable and sustainable municipal services. The acquisitions, which include specialized sanitation, maintenance and infrastructure equipment, will replace aging units and deliver immediate benefits to residents across all neighborhoods.

The approved purchases include an Odra MT4h Sweeper for cleaner roadways, two stump grinders to restore parks and streetscapes more quickly after tree removals, a Falcon Asphalt Hot Box for year-round road repairs, an aerial truck to safely handle elevated maintenance tasks, a CASE Loader for heavy lifting and storm response and three sanitation rear load trucks to strengthen waste and recycling collection. Many of these vehicles will be in service immediately, with others scheduled for delivery in August.

“Our Public Works crews are out there every day doing the jobs that keep our city moving – picking up our trash, keeping our streets safe and making sure our parks and neighborhoods are places we’re proud to call home,” said Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe. “These new vehicles give them the tools to do that work even better, and residents will notice it in the small but important ways our city functions every single day.”

By retiring outdated equipment and introducing modern, purpose-built vehicles, the city is ensuring that DPW crews can work more efficiently and respond to challenges. Whether it’s a snowstorm, a fallen tree, or a burst water main, these upgrades decrease the delays caused by breakdowns or limited capacity. Cleaner streets from the new sweeper will also help improve stormwater runoff, reducing debris in drains and promoting healthier waterways. The expanded sanitation fleet means smoother routes and a more reliable weekly schedule, while advanced safety features protect both DPW staff and the public.

Through time, these improvements will contribute to a city that looks and functions better, streets and parks restored more quickly, infrastructure maintained with less disruption and neighborhoods kept cleaner year-round. With vehicle lifespans ranging from 7 to 15 years, this investment will serve the city well into the next decade, supporting Rahway’s long-term vision for a clean, safe, and thriving community.

For more information on Rahway’s Department of Public Works services, visit www.cityofrahway.com.

