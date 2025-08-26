UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the launch of the 2025 Open Space Grant programs: Kids Recreation, Greening Union County and Preserve Union County. These grant opportunities are available to all 21 municipalities and are designed to promote outdoor recreation, environmental sustainability and historic preservation across the county.

“These grant programs reflect our commitment to improving quality of life in every corner of Union County,” said Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “By investing in our parks, public spaces and historic landmarks, we’re not only enhancing the daily lives of our residents – we’re also building stronger, more connected communities. Whether it’s a new playground for local kids, more trees in our neighborhoods or restoring a cherished piece of our history, these programs ensure that every municipality has the tools to grow, thrive and preserve what makes them unique.”

The 2025 programs include:

Kids Recreation Grant – supports the development and improvement of local recreational facilities and programs that directly benefit children;

Greening Union County Grant – provides funding for municipalities to plant trees and enhance green spaces, contributing to cleaner air and more resilient communities; and

Preserve Union County Grant – offers matching funds to restore and protect historic buildings and sites that contribute to Union County’s cultural heritage.

“When we support projects that get kids outside, bring green infrastructure into our neighborhoods and preserve the places that ground us in our history, we’re making a long-term investment in the health and identity of our communities,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, liaison to the Union County Open Space Trust Fund. “These grants give local leaders the tools to turn great ideas into real results. I’ve seen firsthand how much impact even a single project can have – and I’m excited to see what our municipalities will bring forward this year.”

Applications for all three programs are now open and must be submitted by Saturday, Aug. 30. To learn more and access the application portal, visit https://ucnj.org/trust-fund-grants/.

Funding for these programs is provided through the Union County Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Fund. For more information, contact Angelica Cedeno, deputy administrator, at acedeno@ucnj.org or call 908-558-2279.

