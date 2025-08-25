This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — Larry Apap has many pets.

When one thinks of pets, they might imagine cats, dogs, fish, hamsters or even rats and snakes. But Apap’s pets are not the kind you see every day; they are truly unique. Apap is the owner of Unique Creatures, which features educational animal programs for schools, libraries and parties.

The Kenilworth Public Library recently had a Unique Creatures program. More than 70 people were in attendance – and fascinated by the animals Apap showcased.

Mochi was the first animal Apap showed the audience. Mochi is a year-old blue-tongued skink. They come from Australia and are good at hiding. They have big bright tongues and strong jaws. They eat bananas and blueberries, mice, snakes, bugs and birds.

Next up was Millie, a giant African millipede. Apap said they eat vegetables and are harmless to people.

Seymour is a red tegu. “The toughest reptile in South Africa,” said Apap. They have bone crushing jaws. but are gentle. Seymour appeared relaxed and snuggled against Apap while he was being held. Apap said, “Bananas, grapes in a bowl with a mouse on top is the chef’s kiss.”

Pickles is an adorable de-scented skunk, who also enjoyed being close to Apap. “Pickles has claws for digging and huge teeth,” said Apap. If a skunk is in danger, Apap explained that they will first run. If that doesn’t stop the predator, the skunk will stomp. If that doesn’t work, then he will spray them. If the spray gets in your eyes, it’s hard to see.

Louie is a Flemish Giant from Belgium. At 22 pounds, Louie is the largest domestic rabbit in the world. “Carrots are bad for rabbits,” said Apap. “Too much sugar.”

Artemis the owl was the grand finale. “Owls eat skunks. Owls are amazing hunters. Owls have eye tubes, not eyeballs,” said Apap.

While handling the animals, Apap affectionately referred to himself as their “Daddy.”

His special themed programs include reptiles, mammals, myths, conservation and rainforest. Other animals in his programs include a red tail boa, a spider, a rooster, a chameleon, a kookaburra, a kinkajou, an armadillo, a chinchilla and a ball python, to name a few.

Fiorella Suarez, of Kenilworth, said that Apap gave a lot of information. She said, “I didn’t know rabbits didn’t eat carrots. Beautiful animals!”

Rachelle Chiariello, of Kenilworth, said, “The bunny and owl were very nice to see up close.”

Amanda Caparruva, of Kenilworth, said, “I liked the skunk. My little guy liked the red tegu. The older one liked the owl.”

Erminia Severini, of Kenilworth, said, “My daughter and I love the giant bunny. She asked, ‘Can we have one?’”

Unique Creatures is located in Midland Park. To learn more, visit: https://uniquecreaturesnj.com/.

Visit the Kenilworth Public Library at https://kenilworthlibrary.org/.

