CRANFORD, NJ — Senior Citizen Film Series: Though Cranford Theater is currently closed for renovations. Downtown Cranford and Cranford Theater owner Doreen Sayegh wanted to find a way to continue the Senior Citizen Film Series. It was announced that Union County senior citizens, 55 and older, will have the opportunity to see a movie at the Cranford Community Center located at 220 Walnut Ave. The schedule of the Senior Citizen Film Series is as follows:

Aug. 26 : “When Harry Met Sally”

Sept. 23: “The Notebook”

Sept. 30: “On the Waterfront”

You can reserve your free ticket on the Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/downtown-cranford-51374933663!

All of the movie screenings start at noon and a guest speaker from the film industry will present after the movie. This program is made possible by funds from the county of Union, New Jersey Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

18th Annual Scarecrow Stroll: Registration for the biggest event of the fall, the 18th Annual Scarecrow Stroll, is now open. Register on the Downtown Cranford website, https://downtowncranford.org/.

Starting Friday, Oct. 10, more than 100 scarecrows will line the streets of Downtown Cranford. The scarecrows are created by local residents, businesses, organizations, schools and families. Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite scarecrows in a number of categories. The deadline to enter is Monday, Sept. 29.

