CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Historical Society will host a “Fall Festival” on Sunday, Sept. 28, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Crane-Phillips House Museum, 124 N. Union Ave..

The event has become a tradition in town and will consist of crafters and vendors selling their merchandise plus crafts and activities for children and guided tours of the museum, inside and out, according to a press release from the society.

Vendors and local individuals or organizations who would like to sell their merchandise and join the festival that day should contact the society. The cost to participate as a vendor is $20 per spot and vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs.

Anyone interested in purchasing a spot should call 908-276-0082, or email cranfordhistoricalsociety@verizon.net, providing a name, contact information and what type of merchandise is for sale.

Once approved, mail a $20 check to the Cranford Historical Society, 38 Springfield Ave., Cranford 07016.

