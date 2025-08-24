This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — With a lei around her neck and a smile on her face, Rosalie Saltzman was having a great time. She said, “I enjoyed the kids doing the hula, the limbo, the music was very nice… Nice weather. My husband and I and friends had dinner by the pool.”

Friends of Cranford Pools recently hosted a luau, which included a hula hoop contest, a tropical tattoo station, games and a DJ. There were also crafts. Games included “Pin a Coconut on the Palm Tree.”

DJ Fish played a variety of popular music, including songs such as “Margaritaville,” by Jimmy Buffett, and “Red, Red Wine,” by Neil Diamond.

Connie Aschenbach, of Cranford, said, “It’s bringing the community together. It’s very positive. My daughter and her friends are having a great time. It’s very inclusive, diverse families here, with other special needs parents. Kids are having a great time.”

Jim Murphy said, “It’s nice to see the activity. We didn’t come for the event, but it was pleasantly welcomed.”

His sister, Sheila Murphy, said, “It’s very festive.”

Christine Chesney was with her 4-year-old son, Troy. She enjoyed the music, the activities, the arts and crafts, and the friends. She said, “The DJ is fun. I’ve been coming (to Orange Avenue Pool) since I was a kid.”

Troy added that they were there the day before for “Float Night.”

Allison Friedman and her husband, Joe, who have lived in Cranford for five years, were there with their children, Claire, 3, and Libby, 6. Allison said, “They did limbo games, got tattoos…”

Joe said, “There’s a lot of fun events. People are really nice and look out for each other. That’s the warmth of the community.”

Ashley Rumzie, of Rahway, grew up in Cranford. She was with her 2-year-old daughter, Annabelle. She said, “We’re having a great time hanging out with family and enjoying the pool.”

Angeli Hollis was there with her children. She said, “I love that the kids can enjoy themselves. They can swim, dance … continuous fun!”

To learn more about the Orange and Centennial Outdoor Pools, visit: https://cranfordrecreation.org/1193/Orange-Centennial-Outdoor-Pools.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

