Rahway’s Samaniego, Evans named Wrestlers of the Week for January

RAHWAY, NJ — It’s been a good month for the Rahway High School wrestling team, currently 9-3 for the season. Two Rahway wrestlers were recently honored as Union County Conference Wrestlers of the Week by NJ.com.

For the week of Jan. 6-12, NJ.com recognized Rahway senior Matthew Samaniego, 132 pounds.

The announcement said, “It’s been a strong start to the year for Samaniego, who has won eight straight bouts with four wins coming in the last week. Samaniego beat Linden’s Nasir Cheston by 11-4 decision and then pinned Howell’s Ryan Rivera, pinned Monroe’s Alexander Hatoff and notched a 15-0 tech fall against Hightstown’s Caden Colon. Samaniego is 12-2 on the season,” as of Monday, Jan. 13.

For the week of Jan. 20-26, NJ.com recognized Rahway junior Jaeczar Evans, 106 pounds.

The announcement said, “Evans has been white-hot so far this season, including two big wins last week over UCC foes, pinning Roselle Park’s Angel Lopez in 1:39 and then downing Philopatear Boules, 18-3, in a big team win over division rival Johnson. Evans also claimed a Union County title and is 19-1 on the season, with his last loss coming on Dec. 14.”

Congratulations to both Samaniego and Evans and the entire team.

Article By Rahway Public Schools

Photos Courtesy of David Brighouse

