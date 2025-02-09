Second-generation Holocaust survivors speak at ALJ

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Monday, Jan. 27, students at Arthur L. Johnson High School had the opportunity to hear from second-generation Holocaust survivors Barbara Simon and Lydia Fogelman. The event was organized by Fredy Reyes, a distinguished member of the Arthur L. Johnson High School social studies department, alongside Humanities supervisor Olivia Miller.

Reyes introduced the speakers and highlighted the significance of Holocaust Remembrance Day, as it marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Concentration Camp. Simon shared the story of her parents, survivors from Poland who endured life in ghettos, forced labor camps and concentration camps during the war. After the war, they immigrated to Clark in 1964, when she was just 6 years old.

Fogelman recounted her mother’s experiences living in the Lvov ghetto in Poland, where she witnessed countless atrocities. Her family managed to escape and spent two years hiding. Both speakers urged students to avoid being bystanders when they witness injustices in the world. They emphasized important messages of tolerance, acceptance and the necessity of learning from the past.

Miller said, “Mr. Reyes has gone above and beyond to arrange meaningful events and opportunities for students to learn about the Holocaust.” She also noted that his Holocaust and Genocide Studies class has grown in popularity, as students feel empowered and inspired to contribute positively to the world.

Reyes concluded the event by introducing “The Daffodil Project,” an international initiative aimed at planting 1.5 million daffodils in memory of the children who lost their lives in the Holocaust. The project recently reached the milestone of one million daffodils, a goal that has taken 14 years to achieve. The flowers will bloom in the spring and are planted outside the front entrance of Arthur L. Johnson High School. When they bloom, they will serve as a beautiful, living memorial that returns each year.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski