RAHWAY, NJ — On Wednesday, Feb 11, at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Rahway Police and Fire departments responded to 537 Grove St. for a reported structure fire with entrapment. The Rahway Fire Department arrived at 10:35 p.m. at a 2½ story wood frame residential structure with smoke visible from the second floor and attic. Members located a fire on the second floor, which was contained to the room of origin. Searches of the residence were completed and negative.

Two residents were transported to a local hospital. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for a minor injury and released.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm. Assisting at the scene were the Linden and Roselle fire departments, Union County Fire Mutual Aid coordinators, Rahway EMS, Union County EMS and rehab unit, and Union County Arson Task Force.

Elizabeth, Cranford and Clark fire departments provided station coverage. The fire was placed under control at 11:24 p.m.

The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated. No further information is available at this time. Additional information will be released as appropriate once the investigation is completed.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry