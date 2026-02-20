UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Division of Emergency Services invites residents, businesses and community stakeholders to participate in the final public meeting regarding the County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan update. The virtual meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will provide a high-level overview of the draft 2026 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, along with an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions and provide feedback prior to final submission.

Residents interested in attending the virtual meeting, reviewing the draft plan, or submitting public comments can find additional information and register by visiting: https://ucnj.org/hmp/. The draft plan is available for public review and comment through Tuesday, March 10.

The 2026 plan serves as an update to the county’s 2021 Hazard Mitigation Plan and represents a collaborative effort involving municipal partners, emergency management professionals, and community stakeholders. The plan outlines strategies designed to reduce long-term risks to people, property, infrastructure and the environment from natural and human-caused hazards.

Hazard mitigation planning plays a critical role in strengthening community resilience. By investing in mitigation strategies before disasters occur, communities can reduce the impact of future emergencies, lower recovery costs and help residents and businesses return to normal operations more quickly.

Throughout the planning process, a dedicated project website was used to provide updates, share meeting information, and gather public input. The site also hosts the draft plan and supporting materials for review.

Members of the public seeking additional information about the plan or the public meeting may contact: Anne Mrazik, consultant project manager, Michael Baker International Inc., at anne.mrazik@mbakerintl.com, or Elizabeth Stamler, Union County Emergency Services, at

estamler@ucnj.org.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry