ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Courageous. Fearless. Game changer. Mutual respect for others. These are the qualities of the individual the borough of Roselle Park is looking for when presenting the honor of “Woman of the Year.”

“Honoring individuals is a beautiful way of celebrating life,” said Councilwoman Rosanna Lyons. “Each year, I look forward to recognizing the Woman of the Year and all the remarkable nominees. This proclamation shines a light on the amazing women in our community, inspiring all of us to lead with love, encouragement and kindness!”

Submissions can be made through Wednesday, Feb. 25. Nominees must be Roselle Park residents.

“We always look forward to recognizing women who demonstrate consistent leadership and empower others to leave a positive impact in Roselle Park,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. “I am excited to hear about the women who have made a difference and honor an upstanding individual during Women’s History Month.

The winner will be recognized at the Mayor and Council Meeting on Thursday, March 5.







