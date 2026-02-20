CLARK, NJ — On Tuesday, Jan. 20, Hehnly Elementary School flute students had the opportunity to learn from guest musician Stefanie Santoro, a professional flutist, instructor at Elefante Music and the School for the Performing Arts and director of the Kean Community Flute Ensemble. Santoro worked closely with students on refining their flute technique and preparing for their upcoming spring concert on Wednesday, May 27.

Hehnly Elementary School music teacher Ryan Ticas reflected on the day: “These events are a great opportunity for our students to collaborate with a professional musician and learn more about performance etiquette and technique.” The visit offered students valuable professional insight while reinforcing the district’s commitment to enriching student learning through the arts.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski







