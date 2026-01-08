ROSELLE, NJ — Kwanzaa was celebrated at Roselle Memorial Library recently. It was an evening of dance, music, poetry, education and enlightenment. The event was presented by library associate Marita Parham and interim library director Maria Crespo. Bill Davis was the host and educator, brought back to the library by popular demand.

Tamara Horn sang “Lift Every Voice.” The Scotch Plains resident said she’d been singing all her life, in choir, in church, and now she does special events and weddings.

The celebration was on Monday, Dec. 29, the fourth day of Kwanzaa, which celebrates Ujamaa. Ujamaa is the fourth principle of Kwanzaa, representing cooperative economics.

Tribute was paid to ancestors. As Davis poured the libation, names of ancestors were called by attendees.

“We celebrate Kwanzaa. It’s a family, community and cultural event to honor the seven principles,” said Davis. “In that spirit, I know people with real talent who can inspire us.”

Kaleb, 12, said, “I’m thrilled to be here.” He read the poem “I Am an African Child,” by Eku McGred, a perspective of an African American child who sees themselves as gifted. With intense focus, Kaleb said, “It truly reminds me, I am confident and resilient and should never let anybody make me feel less than who I am.”

After Kaleb received a standing ovation, Davis said, “I was phenomenally honored to come back here. I’m grateful there’s a bunch of people in the room today.”

Poet Herrin Oum Fontenette read from one of her pieces. She said, “She knew her people. A Black Shakespeare in the making. Babies blood shed through white textbooks. Her history has to be heard and her history has to be hers. Because she is a free woman. I speak in the languages of my ancestors. I am a free woman.”

In another piece, she said, “This is a country of the oppressed. Children are our background. We must protect them. We love our culture. As youthful as it is ancient. We are freedom. We are the future we desire to see. This government will not tame us. We cannot be stopped.”

Davis continued to speak about Kwanzaa, which was founded in 1966. “It is non-commercial,” he said. “It’s about how we come together. Several decades I’ve celebrated a cultural holiday – not a religious holiday.”

He talked about the seven principles of Kwanzaa – Umoja: unity; Kujichagulia: self-determination; Ujima: collective work and responsibility; Ujamaa: cooperative economics; Nia: purpose; Kuumba: creativity; and Imani: faith.

“Make sure our children have quizzical minds to move forward,” Davis said. “Whatever that purpose is, walk in line with that purpose. Doors of opportunity open.”

Davis explained that, on the seventh day of Kwanzaa, Jan. 1, it’s the day to feast and exchange gifts. “Handmade, whatever your spirit is calling,” he said.

The Universal Drum and Dance Ensemble performed. Attendees and library staff were invited to join in and dance.

Visit Roselle Memorial Library at: https://rosellelibrary.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

