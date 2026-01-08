January 8, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Jonathan Dayton boys basketball tops undefeated David Brearley UCL-SPR-dayton-wins6-C

Jonathan Dayton boys basketball tops undefeated David Brearley

December 31, 2025 0 24
Governor Livingston baseball is Union County Sports Story of Year for 2025 UCL-BRK-baseball-champs

Governor Livingston baseball is Union County Sports Story of Year for 2025

December 31, 2025 0 55
Union Farmers get ready for 2025-26 wrestling season

Union Farmers get ready for 2025-26 wrestling season

December 24, 2025 0 45
Some Union County boys basketball teams are looking up as season begins UCL-KEN-brian-cunado-C

Some Union County boys basketball teams are looking up as season begins

December 24, 2025 0 50

Related Stories

UCL-ROS-kwanzaa2-C
3 minutes read

Kwanzaa is celebrated at Roselle Memorial Library

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta January 8, 2026 0 1
UCL-SPR-ARTS-joseph-C
2 minutes read

Front & Center for Performing Arts presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

David Jablonski January 8, 2026 0 5
2 minutes read

UCPAC awarded nearly $500,000 through NJEDA A.R.T. Phase II Grant Program

David Jablonski December 31, 2025 0 6
UCL-RAH-caught-kind
1 minute read

Franklin Elementary launches ‘Caught Being Kind’ initiative

David Jablonski December 31, 2025 0 8
UCL-LIN-senior-lunches
3 minutes read

Senior lunches are hosted by the city of Linden

David Jablonski December 31, 2025 0 19
7 minutes read

Springfield Free Public Library offers events in January and February

David Jablonski December 31, 2025 0 13

LOCAL SPORTS

Union High School boys basketball wins at Cranford UCL-UNI-boy-bball-wins2-C 1

Union High School boys basketball wins at Cranford

January 8, 2026 0 4
Governor Livingston baseball is Union County Sports Story of Year for 2025 UCL-BRK-baseball-champs 2

Governor Livingston baseball is Union County Sports Story of Year for 2025

December 31, 2025 0 55
Clark Youth Crusader Football Dinner is hosted UCL-CLK-Crusaders1 3

Clark Youth Crusader Football Dinner is hosted

December 24, 2025 0 45
Union Farmers get ready for 2025-26 wrestling season 4

Union Farmers get ready for 2025-26 wrestling season

December 24, 2025 0 45