SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Come see 22 talented young performers from Union County in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, playing at Johnathan Dayton High School in Springfield on Jan. 9, 10 and 11.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, this high-energy, family-friendly musical brings the biblical story of Joseph to life with humor, heart and unforgettable songs. Bursting with color, catchy music and playful storytelling, the show follows Joseph’s journey from dreamer to hero – celebrating resilience, kindness and the power of believing in yourself. Expect a joyful crowd-pleaser for audiences of all ages.

The production is directed and choreographed by Julie Celeste-Lira and produced by Renee Celeste-Lira, with musical direction by Michael Hicks.

“This show holds such a special place in my heart,” said Julie Celeste-Lira. “It’s a wonderful reminder to trust the process of life. Even when we can’t always see the bigger picture, if we allow it, life has a way of growing us in ways we never dreamed possible.”

Show dates and times are Friday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10, at 3 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., at Johnathan Dayton High School, 139 Mountain Ave., Springfield.

Tickets are $15, $25, $35 and $45, depending on seat location. Tickets can be purchased at frontncenter.booktix.com. Any remaining seats will be sold at the door before each show.

The performers are, from Springfield, Natalie Campanello, Avery Castro, Illana Fishman, Sylvie Fishman, Avery Gold, Clover Kern, Josefina Martinez, Wilder Pinkham, Winnie Pinkham, Bella Ramalhosa, Nora Ramalhosa, Viviana Rinaldi, Priya Shah, Willow Tarsi, Aria Vizcaya, Addison Westbay, Emma Westbay and Claire Wenocur; from Cranford/Westfield, Jane Cuculic and Lila Kramer; from Garwood, Caris Thomas-Gale; and from Union, Analia Burgos.

Photo Courtesy of Renee Celeste-Lira

