UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway has been awarded $497,500 through Phase II of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation Program.

UCPAC was among 39 organizations – selected from 109 applicants – approved statewide in municipalities eligible for the program, reaffirming the importance of Rahway’s arts district and UCPAC’s role as a cultural hub for Union County.

“UCPAC is a pillar of creativity and connection in Union County and this award reinforces the incredible work they do year-round,” said Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “This investment supports a space where families, artists and residents of all ages can come together to learn, experience and celebrate the arts.”

The A.R.T. Phase II Program is designed to help arts and cultural organizations activate public spaces, boost foot traffic and support long-term economic revitalization. Funding is provided through the federal American Rescue Plan.

The grant will directly support UCPAC’s ongoing community programming, including the county’s Sensory Friendly Theater series – a Union County initiative supported and hosted at UCPAC, which provides inclusive, accessible performances for children and adults with sensory sensitivities. The funding will also assist with public events, educational opportunities and initiatives that bring audiences into Rahway’s vibrant arts district.

“UCPAC has consistently shown how the arts can break barriers and open doors,” said county Manager Ed Oatman. “This grant will empower them to expand programming, reach new audiences and continue serving as a cultural anchor for the entire county.”

Arts and cultural investments play a vital role in strengthening Union County’s economy, supporting local businesses and enhancing community life for residents.

“We are deeply grateful for this support and excited for what it will make possible,” said Danni Newbury, executive director of UCPAC. “This grant enables us to grow in ways that directly benefit our community – from expanded performances to new educational and engagement opportunities that welcome everyone into our theaters.”

For more information about Union County programs and services, visit ucnj.org or download the free Explore Union County mobile app.

