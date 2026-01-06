RAHWAY, NJ — Franklin Elementary School is excited to announce the launch of its new character education program, “Caught Being Kind.” This initiative encourages and celebrates students who consistently demonstrate kindness, empathy and positive behavior throughout the school day.

Staff members are empowered to look for and nominate students engaging in simple acts of kindness, shifting the school’s focus to building a culture where character development is prioritized.

“We want our students to know that being kind is just as important as academic success,” said Principal Patrick Holness. “This program helps us recognize those everyday heroes who make our school a better place.”

Franklin Elementary School has named Nadia Esmaeili as the very first recipient of the “Caught Being Kind” award for the 2025-2026 school year. As an award winner, Nadia received a certificate and mention on the morning announcements.

Photo Courtesy of Ashley Shanley

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry