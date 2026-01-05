LINDEN, NJ — The city of Linden recently demonstrated its profound appreciation for its senior citizens, the individuals who laid the groundwork and set the pace for the thriving community it is on Thursday, Dec. 18, by hosting two significant holiday luncheons. These events were a testament to Mayor Derek Armstead and the city’s commitment to honoring and connecting with its elder residents, ensuring they felt cherished during the festive season.

The annual Thanksgiving gathering

The season of gratitude kicked off on Thursday, Nov. 20. Through the leadership of Armstead and the dedicated Department of Parks and Recreation, the city hosted a very nutritious Thanksgiving luncheon. The event spanned two key locations, the JTG Center and the Multipurpose Center, ensuring accessibility for many seniors. This special meal was more than just a lunch; it was a heartfelt occasion dedicated to giving thanks to all of the seniors who “blazed the Linden trails,” acknowledging their invaluable contribution to the city’s foundation and enduring spirit. The atmosphere was one of warmth and shared history, celebrating the legacy they have established.

Phillips 66 sponsors a festive holiday luncheon

Further extending the holiday cheer, on Monday, Dec. 8, the community came together again for a second festive meal. This holiday luncheon for senior citizens was proudly sponsored by Phillips 66 in a collaborative partnership with the city of Linden’s Department of Parks and Recreation. This initiative exemplified corporate commitment to local well-being, reinforcing Phillips 66’s dedication to “making a positive impact where we live and work.”

The comprehensive initiative provided more than just a warm meal. Each senior was also presented with a ShopRite gift card, an added gesture of support and holiday generosity courtesy of Phillips 66. The event successfully cultivated a festive atmosphere, fostering a

strong sense of community and connection among the local seniors. It served as a powerful reinforcement of the city’s commitment to the holistic welfare of its elderly population.

The immeasurable value of connection

The true value of bringing holiday cheer and a sense of belonging to the senior community, as demonstrated by these two events, simply cannot be measured in monetary terms. At both the Thanksgiving and the December luncheons, attendees and organizers alike were privileged to

witness a multitude of countless smiles, robust laughter and deeply heartfelt conversations. These moments served as poignant reminders of how truly meaningful and essential these opportunities for social connection are. They combat isolation and strengthen the communal bonds that define the city of Linden.

Collectively, the impact of these initiatives was substantial. Between the two locations, more than 125 seniors were served each day. The overwhelming feedback confirmed that the seniors were profoundly grateful and thankful for the effort and generosity put into both events, highlighting the success of the city and its partners in making their holiday season brighter.

Photo Courtesy of Keith Pressey

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry