SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, offers the following events in January and February.

James Austin Jr. Trio In Concert, Sunday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m.: Springfield Free Public Library welcomes the James Austin Jr. Trio. Personnel include Mike Karn on bass and Jeremy Warren on drums. Austin is an accomplished pianist and bandleader from Chicago. He honed his craft under jazz educator Barry Harris and has received accolades and awards, including a semi-finalist position in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano competition. “Songs in the Key of Wonder,” James’ debut album, showcases his tasteful instrumental arrangements of compositions from the songbook of Stevie Wonder.

Lunchtime Film: “Downton Abbey – The Grand Finale,” Tuesday, Jan. 20, at noon: The Crowleys endure financial trouble and scandal, while a new generation leads Downton Abbey into its future. Starring Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael and many others; 123 minutes. Rated PG. Stop by or call 973-376-4930 for more information. Participation is free and open to the general public.

Author Talks Online: Nature Art and Service as Medicine, with Journalist Julia Hotz, Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m., via digital live-stream in partnership with Springfield Free Public Library: “The Connection Cure: The Prescriptive Power of Movement, Nature, Art, Service and Belonging” combines diligent science reporting, moving patient success stories and surprising self-discovery to help us discover the lasting and life-changing power of social prescribing. Traditionally, when people get sick, health care professionals ask, “What’s the matter with you?” But around the world, teams of doctors, nurses, therapists and social workers have started to flip the script, asking “What matters to you?” Register and ask questions of the author at https://libraryc.org/sfplnj/105654.

Library Chef Presents: New Year Refresh, Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m.: Kick off the new year feeling energized. Join Rebecca as she shares simple detox tips, mindful eating habits, and holistic approaches to naturally reset your system. Simply log in or create an account at app.librarychef.com to secure your spot in this delicious class.

Revolutionary History: The Forgotten Victory Trail, Thursday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m.: Bob Gula presents this talk on the American Revolution in New Jersey. Outfitted as Jehiel Day, Gula’s five-times great-grandfather with the Morris County Militia, he’ll highlight local battle sites and display artifacts from the war. Said program is offered in conjunction with The Sons of the American Revolution and the Forgotten Victory Trail Association. Gula is a lifelong NJ resident and currently lives in Short Hills with his wife. He has seven direct ancestors that fought during the Revolution. He is also an active member of the Mayflower Society of New Jersey – ancestor: James Chilton – and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War – Gen. Philip Kearny Camp No. 20.

Chair Yoga, Fridays, Jan. 23 and Feb. 6, at 12:30 p.m.: Each class offers the benefits of traditional yoga with guided relaxation, breath work, seated stretching/poses and standing stretching/poses. These will be taught by our popular yoga instructor, Tamara Tsoutsouris, in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. Patrons who would like to attend remotely, may do so via Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88605695827?pwd=amJ3cTgxZ0FtcUNKMi96MkdDV0dmQT09. This program is made possible by a donation from the Friends of the Springfield Free Public Library. Participation is free and all are welcome.

Author Talks Online: Secrets and Second Chances, with Liz Moore, Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m., via digital live-stream in partnership with Springfield Free Public Library: Moore is one of the first guests to appear in the Library Speakers Consortium series. She will discuss her latest work, “The God of the Woods,” an instant New York Times bestseller and one of NPR’s 2024 “Books We Love” highlights. Early morning, August 1975: a camp counselor discovers Barbara Van Laar has gone missing. Barbara is the daughter of the family that owns the summer camp and employs most of the region’s residents. And this isn’t the first time a Van Laar child has disappeared. As a panicked search begins, a thrilling drama unfolds. Register and ask questions of the author at https://libraryc.org/sfplnj/106229.

Briz Presents: Voices of Rock, Sunday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m.: Performing solo acoustic classic rock covers, Briz has crafted a career from his remarkable voice impersonations of Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, James Taylor and countless others.

Lunchtime Film: “The American Revolution, Episode 2,” Tuesday, Feb. 3, at noon: Ken Burns chronicles the Revolutionary War as experienced by soldiers, leaders, Loyalists, Native Americans and African Americans. “An Asylum For Mankind” – Episode 2: Congress puts George Washington in command of the Continental Army and declares America independent. 116 minutes. Stop by or call 973-376-4930 for more information. Participation is free and open to the general public.

Author Talks Online: Swashbuckling Heroines and High Seas Adventures with Novelist Vanessa Riley, Thursday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m., via digital live-stream in partnership with Springfield Free Public Library: Join for an unforgettable experience as we chat with Riley about her newest book, “Fire Sword and Sea,” based on the folk story of the female pirate Jacquotte Delahaye. The Caribbean Sea, 1675. Jacquotte Delahaye is the mixed-race daughter of a wealthy tavern owner on the island of Tortuga. Jacquotte dreams of joining the seafarers and smugglers whose tall-masted ships cluster in the turquoise waters around Tortuga. For twenty years, Jacquotte raids the Caribbean as Jacques, hiding her gender. When her fellow pirates decide to increase their profits by entering the slave trade, Jacquotte must make a change. Register and ask questions of the author here: https://libraryc.org/sfplnj/107068.

Weapons of the American Revolution, presented by Mark Hurwitz, Thursday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m.: Historian George C. Neumann has written, “Traditional studies of the American Revolution focus on generals, statesmen and battles, with little understanding of how this ‘impossible’ war was fought and won. The key to understanding is the weapons used. They determine the tactics that, in turn, dictated the type of army which Washington had to create in order to survive and hold the thirteen independent states together.” Hurwitz, a past commander of the Brigade of the American Revolution and member of the 3rd NJ Regt, “Jersey Blues,” will be making a presentation with reproduction 18th century arms to explain the weapons system of the period, demonstrating the smoothbore musket and bayonet as the basic infantry arm. In addition, he will discuss the Pennsylvania long rifle, pistols and swords. This will give an understanding of the development of Linear Warfare Tactics and the evolution of the Continental Army from the local militia.

Author Talks Online: Mojos, Mermaids, Medicine and 400 Years of Black Women’s Magic with Dr. Lindsey Stewart, Thursday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., via digital live-stream in partnership with Springfield Free Public Library: Feminist philosopher Dr. Lindsey Stewart’s book, The Conjuring of America: Mojos, Mermaids, Medicine, and 400 Years of Black Women’s Magic, tells the stories of Negro Mammies of slavery; the Voodoo Queens and Blues Women of Reconstruction; and the Granny Midwives and textile weavers of the Jim Crow era. These women, in secrecy and subterfuge, courageously and devotedly continued their practices and worship for centuries and passed down their traditions. This book is a love letter to the real magic Black women used, their herbs, food, textiles, song, and dance, used to sow rebellion, freedom, and hope. Register and ask questions at https://libraryc.org/sfplnj/107645.

The Declaration of Independence: America’s Birth Certificate, Thursday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m.: Joel Farkas presents the Declaration of Independence’s origin and legacy, from the Magna Carta through The War of 1812 and today. This program was funded in part by the New Jersey State Library’s REV 250: Examining the Semiquincentennial through a Jersey Lens.

