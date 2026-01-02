CRANFORD, NJ — Fairways at Cranford, the new luxury residential community developed by Hartz Mountain Industries and managed by Greystar, has exceeded 70% leased, underscoring the growing demand for high-quality rental housing across New Jersey as interest rates begin to ease.

With mortgage rates showing early signs of decline – yet still high enough to keep many would-be buyers cautious – the state is experiencing a surge in overall housing activity. For many residents, that demand is translating directly into increased interest in newly constructed multifamily rentals that offer flexibility without long-term financial commitment.

“As rates start to move downward, more residents are actively exploring their housing options again,” said Gus Milano, chief operating officer for Hartz. “But many are still choosing to rent until long-term financing stabilizes. Fairways at Cranford provides the modern design, amenities and convenience they want right now, without locking into a mortgage.”

Situated beside the Hyatt Hills Golf Course, Fairways at Cranford offers one- and two-bedroom residences featuring designer kitchens, in-unit laundry, spacious layouts and contemporary finishes. Amenities include a private fitness center, resident lounge, landscaped outdoor spaces and onsite parking.

Greystar reports a significant uptick in leasing traffic in recent weeks as prospective buyers respond to the early momentum in interest-rate reductions.

“With interest rates beginning to ease, overall housing demand is rising – but many people still prefer the flexibility of renting before making a long-term purchase,” said Gino Blanco, spokesperson for Greystar. “At Fairways at Cranford, renters get the best of both worlds: a premium living experience and the ability to wait for the right buying moment. Our leasing surge reflects exactly what’s happening across New Jersey’s new construction rental market.”

Fairways’ rapid success underscores a broader statewide trend: New Jersey’s newly built apartment communities are seeing accelerated absorption as market conditions shift. With more than 70% of its residences now leased, remaining availability is limited and interest is expected to remain strong into early 2026.

Fairways at Cranford is located at 750 Walnut Ave., Cranford. Tours are available by appointment. Visit www.fairwaysatcranford.com for property details.

