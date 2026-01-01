January 1, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Cranford’s library steps into 2026 with continued extensive programming for children and adults  UCL-CRN-marissa-lauren-C

Cranford’s library steps into 2026 with continued extensive programming for children and adults 

December 31, 2025 0 14
Cranford resident finds a career in food after losing both parents  UCL-CRN-lynda-layng-tama

Cranford resident finds a career in food after losing both parents 

December 31, 2025 0 13
Patrick Kerssen Trio pays tribute to Vince Guaraldi UCL-CRN-trio-tribute1

Patrick Kerssen Trio pays tribute to Vince Guaraldi

December 24, 2025 0 22
Local author’s holiday book tour has appearance at Union Public Library UCL-UNI-mehno1

Local author’s holiday book tour has appearance at Union Public Library

December 24, 2025 0 44

Related Stories

4 minutes read

Cranford library offers wintertime activities in January

David Jablonski December 31, 2025 0 2
UCL-RPK-sofia-rodriguez
1 minute read

December Student of the Month selected

David Jablonski December 24, 2025 0 7
UCL-UNI-eva-noblezada
2 minutes read

Tony Award nominee will close Kean Stage’s 2025-2026 season

David Jablonski December 31, 2025 0 11
UCL-SPR-dayton-wins6-C
4 minutes read

Jonathan Dayton boys basketball tops undefeated David Brearley

JR Parachini December 31, 2025 0 13
UCL-CRN-marissa-lauren-C
3 minutes read

Cranford’s library steps into 2026 with continued extensive programming for children and adults 

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 31, 2025 0 14
UCL-CRN-lynda-layng-tama
3 minutes read

Cranford resident finds a career in food after losing both parents 

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 31, 2025 0 13

LOCAL SPORTS

Governor Livingston baseball is Union County Sports Story of Year for 2025 UCL-BRK-baseball-champs 1

Governor Livingston baseball is Union County Sports Story of Year for 2025

December 31, 2025 0 38
Clark Youth Crusader Football Dinner is hosted UCL-CLK-Crusaders1 2

Clark Youth Crusader Football Dinner is hosted

December 24, 2025 0 30
Union Farmers get ready for 2025-26 wrestling season 3

Union Farmers get ready for 2025-26 wrestling season

December 24, 2025 0 34
Some Union County boys basketball teams are looking up as season begins UCL-KEN-brian-cunado-C 4

Some Union County boys basketball teams are looking up as season begins

December 24, 2025 0 40