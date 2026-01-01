UNION, NJ — Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church had a most beautiful Christmas Eve service on Wednesday, Dec. 24. Guests were welcomed and the service began with the lighting of the Advent candles: the first for hope, the second for peace, the third for joy and the fourth for love. The Christ candle was already lit.

“Christ is now coming into the world,” said the Rev. Christian Iosso.

He then read a passage from the Gospel of John, about light coming in from the darkness and not being put out by the darkness. “Friends, this Advent means coming. We have prepared our hearts. Those are the characteristics we want to have, hope, joy, peace and love,” he said.

Bible passages were read and Christmas songs were sung by a choir and the congregation, with the messages leading to the birth of Jesus.

Songs included, “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “We Three Kings of Orient Are.”

Iosso spoke about the Jesse Tree, a festive way to tell the story of salvation history from Creation to Jesus’ birth during Advent. He also told the congregation to think about the letter “J” – Jerusalem, Jeremiah, Joseph, John, Jonah, Jesus.

Continuing he said, “Sometimes, we think of candy canes as little shepherd’s crooks, that a shepherd would use to pull in a sheep. But we’re holding it upside down. In Indianapolis, Indiana, a candy maker, about 150 years ago, first put hard candy into a shape of a ‘J’ because he was a devout Christian and he wanted people celebrating Christmas to remember Jesus. So, when you see those candy canes, don’t just think sugar and danger, think Jesus and deliverance.”

He also spoke about God doing great things through Mary. “God Himself is showing humility,” he said. “It’s not just (Mary) showing humility.”

Iosso spoke about King Herod, who was ruthless in his desire to control the present and to control the future of Israel. He said, “The wise men go to this paradoxical stable. They are pictured as having been called quietly to the palace where Herod wants to know exactly what they know, but they both looked toward the scriptures, which say, ‘Bethlehem.’”

Mary received the treasures from the wise men and treasured the moments of wonder in her heart.

Continuing, Iosso spoke about King Midas and everything he touched turning to gold. He said, “Gold does not love back.”

He spoke about self-worship being blind and a distraction from God – from the true path. He said, “The Christmas story is about a victory already being won in the stable. A baby who lives to stir imagination and turn power upside down and inside out. Will we recognize where God is acting today? Will we recognize where peace has a chance? Where good news is coming? For the poor, in spirit and in pocket. And where the noise of violence is being held back. May we be open to the Christ child and to the spirit of Christ helping us.”

Following the powerful sermon, Iosso read a prayer of intercession.

The congregation then participated in the candle lighting. They held lit candles as they sang “Silent Night” and lifted the candles to share the joy of God as the service came to an end.

Visit Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church at: https://www.ctfarmschurch.org/.

Photo by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry