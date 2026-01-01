CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Public Library, 224 Walnut Ave., Cranford, offers the following wintertime activities in January.

Winter Reading Challenge, from Sunday, Dec. 21, through Saturday, Feb. 28, for children ages newborn to 12. Log the time that you spend reading in Beanstack at <https://cranfordlibrary.beanstack.org/> and earn fun prizes. This challenge is open to Cranford residents and cardholders only.

Exploration Stations’ sensory play programs, Thursday, Jan. 8. This program is for children ages 1 to 3. Two sessions are offered for this program, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m. These are designed to engage toddlers in imaginative and educational activities. Each session is a journey through themed stations that stimulate children’s senses and curiosity while promoting early literacy, cognitive development and improving social skills. Registration is required and can be done online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exploration-stations-tickets-1966143401842?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Cozy Storytime, Thursday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. Come listen to a bedtime story and decorate your own pillowcase and ping pong ball night light. Registration is required and begins two weeks before the event. Don’t register if you’ve attended this event in the past: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1909428886199?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Magic of Make-Believe, Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m., for children ages 3-6. This class blends theater games, music, movement and imaginative play designed to spark creativity, build confidence and nurture social-emotional growth in early childhood. Registration is required and can be done online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/magic-of-make-believe-tickets-1966155926303?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Egg Carton New Jersey Forest, Friday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m., for children ages 5 and older. They are invited to create a mini-forest using egg cartons. Paint an egg carton, color in some wildlife and plants, glue it all together, and learn some fun facts about nature in our state. Space is limited and registration is required. Call or stop by the Children’s Department to reserve a spot up to two weeks in advance.

Finger Paint Friday, Friday, Jan. 19, at 10:15 a.m., for children ages 2 and older with a caregiver. Make some toddler-friendly art. This program meets in the Community Center. No registration is required. Dress for a mess.

Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. Fans of graphic novels and comics in grades three through five are invited. This month, we’ll be reading “The Firelight Apprentice,” by Bree Paulsen. Registration is required and can be done online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1972835844117?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Boogie Woogie Babies, Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. Children ages newborn to 2 and their caregivers are invited to join for a morning of music and dancing. This program meets in Room 201 of the Cranford Community Center. Fancy dress is highly encouraged but not required. Photo ops will be available. No registration is required.

Cupid Mini Golf, Monday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m. This program is for children ages 6 to 12. No registration is required. Build the mini-est mini-golf course.

Pajama Storytime, Thursday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m., for children in kindergarten and older. Let’s snuggle with our favorite stuffed animal and listen to a fun story. This program meets in the library near the adult circulation desk.

Messy Storytime, Friday, Feb. 6, at 10:15 a.m., for children ages 2 and older and a caregiver. They are invited to listen to a story and then create some art.

Middle Grade Book Club, for readers in grades three through five. This month, they’ll be reading and discussing the “Wings of Fire” series. Registration is required and begins two weeks before the program. Middle Grade Book Club Registration is required and can be done online as much as two weeks before the program date: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1972835226269?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Valentine Cupcake Wars, Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m., for ages 10 and older. Unleash your creativity. Middle Schoolers will decorate two cupcakes with a Valentine theme and the winner gets a prize. Every contestant gets to snack on or bring home their two cupcakes. Registration is required and begins two weeks before the program date. Call or stop by the Children’s Department to enroll.

This is just a sampling of programs. Visit the full calendar at https://www.cranfordlibrary.org/calendar-view.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry