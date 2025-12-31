ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Roselle Park student Sofia Rodriguez is the December Student of the Month.

Student of the Month is a service project of the Rotary Club of Roselle-Roselle Park, funded in part by a grant from the Rotary Foundation. This community service project honors a senior from each of the high schools in Roselle and Roselle Park. Each student receives a personalized plaque commemorating the occasion, a gift card and an opportunity to speak to the group outlining their service to school and community and their academic successes.

The Rotary Club of Roselle Park is a service organization that has served the twin boroughs of Roselle-Roselle Park since 1923 – 100 years!

Photo Courtesy of Rotary Club

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry