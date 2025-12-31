UNION, NJ — Kean Stage will present “An Evening with Eva Noblezada” to close its 2025-2026 season on Sunday, April 26, at 7 p.m., at Enlow Recital Hall, 215 North Ave., Hillside.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Noblezada brings a set list full of class, quirkiness and heartbreak, as she takes you on her personal journey of discovering a deep love for music and theatre. Enjoy songs from classic musicals that take you back in time, and pop hits reimagined as if they were set in a sexy smoky speakeasy.

Noblezada is currently reprising her role of Sally Bowles in “Cabaret” on the West End after starring in the recent Broadway revival. She previously originated the lead role of Daisy in the Broadway production of “The Great Gatsby” and reprised Eurydice in “Hadestown” on the West End. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony for “Hadestown.” It was Noblezada’s second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in 2017 for the title role of “Miss Saigon.” She was featured in the Amblin film “Easter Sunday,” was the lead in the AppleTV+ animated film “Luck”’ and starred for director Diane Paragas in the acclaimed Sony Pictures film “Yellow Rose. She also starred in the West End revivals of “Miss Saigon” and “Les Misérables.”

Tickets for “An Evening with Eva Noblezada” range from $58 – $88 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at 908-737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Ave., Union, and is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

