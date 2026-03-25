UNION, NJ — Domestic violence is a critical issue that deeply impacts communities. It’s often hidden behind closed doors, but leaving lasting trauma on families, children and neighborhoods. In 2024, Union County was among the top New Jersey counties for domestic violence claims filed with the Victims of Crime Compensation Office, accounting for 399 claims. Statewide, reported incidents are rising, with domestic violence occurring every 7.29 minutes and children present in 31 percent of cases.

The township of Union partnered with YWCA Union County on Sunday, March 22, to present “End the Silence: A Domestic Violence Awareness Event,” which was at DMK Black Box Theater. There were inspirational speakers, a mini-women’s self-defense demonstration, women-owned business vendors or organizations, as well as light refreshments and giveaways. The event was free and open to all.

Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier said the event was inspired by a few situations which happened in Union. “People forget there is violence in the hands of somebody who loves you.”

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Sheila Casey, executive director of Josephine’s Place, a safe, welcoming space for women, said they offered classes, programs, and workshops all free of charge. She said women are asked: What would you need? What would you like? Located in the heart of Elizabeth, the 501c3 charity is a welcoming space designed to facilitate the empowerment of women in the local, urban area. Women who come to Josephine’s Place are mothers, sisters, aunts, and grandmothers ranging from ages 19 to 80+ and represent many countries.

S.O.F.I.A. – Start Out Fresh Intervention Advocates – provides advocacy and supportive services to victims and survivors of domestic violence. Danita Gregory, 2024 grand marshal of the Domestic Violence Walk, said, “We provide services for survivors of domestic violence.” Located in Montclair, they provide emergency safe housing, legal referral assistance, and a women’s support group which offers a welcoming environment for women to come together to share their experiences and to offer support to one another. They also believe that healing can come through discussion and creativity, so they offer a number of therapeutic arts classes such as aromatherapy, creative writing, painting and drawing, nature walks, soap making, fragrance oil making, massage therapy, yoga and Zumba, and self defense classes. And they have a resource center with free private sessions for a “Basics for Business” program. New workshops are added regularly focused on motivational and financial empowerment.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta









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