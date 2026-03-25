UNION, NJ — Isabella Santos is a second-grader in Union battling a brain tumor.

The township of Union and The Rotary Club of Union are hosting the fourth annual Networking for a Cause event on Thursday, April 16, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Union Arts Center, to raise funds to help Isabella, who is undergoing weekly chemotherapy treatments. The medical challenges have profoundly impacted her education. She’s now partially blind in both eyes, making it hard to master foundational skills such as writing her name and learning the alphabet, numbers and shapes. All proceeds from the event will go directly toward assisting Isabella and her family with medical expenses and educational needs.

The $30 admission fee includes connecting with local professionals while enjoying food and drinks. There will also be feature raffle opportunities and a 50/50 drawing for additional fundraising.

Gioconda Simmonds, a resident of Union and winner of “Union’s Got Talent 2024,” will be donating her talents to this event. Carlos N. Sanchez, director of Economic Development, Union Township, explained the cause to Simmonds and her heart went out to the little girl.

“I would feel terrible charging money,” she said. “I can’t even imagine going through that with an 8-year-old battling a brain tumor – oh my goodness! Such a young age going through that.”

Simmonds will be playing classical music on guitar. “I’m classically trained,” she said. “I started when I was 6 years old. I took lessons for 10 years in Manhattan. I stopped between college, marriage and children.”

She said she regrets stopping and that it wasn’t until the pandemic hit that she picked up the guitar again. “My kids had no idea I played,” she said. “I got a new guitar. I found a teacher in Chatham. I’ve been with him three years. I love it. It’s my therapy. My kids are grown. I’m doing what I love to do.”

Simmonds was born in Ecuador but raised in the United States. “I came to the U.S. when I was a month old,” she said. “I’ve always traveled back and forth. I’ve taken my children many times. I’ve never forgotten my roots. I just feel drawn to it. I always loved Spanish music.”

The music Simmonds performs is from Spain. She refers to it as “romantic style, traditional, classical.” She plays a one-of-a-kind handmade custom guitar. “I really wanted something different and I wanted to treat myself,” she said.

Simmonds said her talent runs in the family. “My father played by ear,” she said.

Her parents wanted to enroll Simmonds and her sister in music school and asked them which instrument they would like to learn. Simmonds said, “My sister raised her hand and said, ‘piano.’ I said, ‘I guess guitar.’ He [her father] was ecstatic.”

Simmonds’ father put the girls through private music school. “I had a fantastic teacher,” she said. “I was 6 years old; he was already in his 70s. I was with him for 10 years. At the end, he knew I was serious. He told me, ‘You’re studying guitar, but if you understand piano, it’s the foundation.’ Training yourself to practice when you’re that little – it wasn’t easy.”

Every Saturday, Simmonds and her sister would go for lessons. They’d have performances twice a year. “I would play at school. They’d have these little talent shows,” she said.

But by the time Simmonds hit 18, she knew she wanted to be an architect and had to get serious with her studies. She got her master’s degree at SUNY in Buffalo.

When Simmonds won first place in “Union’s Got Talent 2024,” she couldn’t believe it. She said, “I was so elated. The best part was when I looked into the audience and saw my children.”

Simmonds received a trophy and a thousand dollars. “I wish my parents would have been alive,” she said. “My father would have been so thrilled.”

To purchase tickets to the Networking for a Cause event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-networking-for-a-cause-tickets-1980106249094?aff=oddtdtcreator.

During the event, free parking will be available at the Union Arts Center – Lot No. 4, Town Hall – Lot No. 5 and Library Parking Lots.

Additional paid parking is available at the following lots:

Lot 12, 1898 Morris Ave. – Casino Lot; and

Lot 24, 1981 Morris Ave. – Russo Park Lot.

Photo Courtesy of Gioconda Simmonds





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