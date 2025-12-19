December 19, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Local artist inspired at Summit tobacco lounge UCL-SUM-bill-gallo1

Local artist inspired at Summit tobacco lounge

December 11, 2025 0 19
Award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist brings Christmas to Kenilworth Library UCL-KEN-elvis-tribute2

Award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist brings Christmas to Kenilworth Library

December 11, 2025 0 22
‘Soul Train’ film and community discussion presented at Vauxhall Library UCL-UNI-soul-train1-C

‘Soul Train’ film and community discussion presented at Vauxhall Library

December 11, 2025 0 25
Civil rights pioneer visits Hillside’s Ola Edwards Community School UCL-HIL-Kuepper-Artessa

Civil rights pioneer visits Hillside’s Ola Edwards Community School

December 11, 2025 0 27

Related Stories

5 minutes read

Springfield Free Public Library offers events

David Jablonski December 18, 2025 0 2
UCL-UNI-loften-harris-C
5 minutes read

Union Farmers get ready for new basketball season with first-year head coach

JR Parachini December 18, 2025 0 26
3 minutes read

A quick preview of the upcoming Union County girls basketball season

JR Parachini December 18, 2025 0 18
UCL-UC-thomas-mui-C
2 minutes read

Spotlight on Youth: Master gardeners award scholarship goes to outstanding high school senior

David Jablonski December 11, 2025 0 9
UCL-CLK-tylor-collins
1 minute read

The Sons of the American Legion donate to The Tylor Collins Scholarship Fund

David Jablonski December 11, 2025 0 11
UCL-UNI-purlie-wins
2 minutes read

American Theater Group’s ‘Purlie’ wins four Audelco Awards including ‘Best Revival of a Musical’

David Jablonski December 11, 2025 0 11

LOCAL SPORTS

Union Farmers get ready for new basketball season with first-year head coach UCL-UNI-loften-harris-C 1

Union Farmers get ready for new basketball season with first-year head coach

December 18, 2025 0 26
A quick preview of the upcoming Union County girls basketball season 2

A quick preview of the upcoming Union County girls basketball season

December 18, 2025 0 18
Boutique five-story building offers 85 high-end apartments and amenities UCL-UNI-landmark 3

Boutique five-story building offers 85 high-end apartments and amenities

December 11, 2025 0 19
Mother Seton girls volleyball wins first-ever state championship UCL-CLK-vlbl-champs1-C 4

Mother Seton girls volleyball wins first-ever state championship

December 11, 2025 0 67