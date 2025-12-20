RAHWAY, NJ — At the October meeting, the City Council passed a resolution that announced the official appointment of Matthew Pukavich as business administrator for the city of Rahway, for a term ending Dec. 31, 2026, or until his successor is appointed and qualified.

The appointment follows the July departure of former business administrator Jonathan Parham, who served the city of Rahway with dedication and distinction. During his tenure, Parham helped strengthen the city’s internal operations, guided several organizational improvements and fostered a culture of teamwork, professionalism and resident-focused service.

Pukavich has long been a key part of Rahway’s administrative team, serving as assistant business administrator for the past five years. His experience in fiscal management, policy implementation and redevelopment oversight has made the transition both seamless and well-supported by city leadership.

“Matt has been an integral part of our leadership team, helping guide many of the city’s most important projects with insight, professionalism, and a steady hand,” said Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe. “He’s earned the respect of our staff and residents alike, and I’m confident he’ll continue to build on the strong foundation we’ve created together.”

Reflecting on both leaders, Giacobbe said, “Jonathan’s leadership left a lasting mark on Rahway and I’m deeply grateful for his partnership and the stability he helped build within our organization. As we move forward, I have the utmost respect and trust in Matt’s leadership to continue that momentum. His steady approach and commitment to our community ensure that this transition is not only smooth, but positions Rahway for continued success.”

Pukavich’s appointment ensures continuity and stability within Rahway’s administration as the city continues advancing redevelopment, infrastructure and quality-of-life initiatives for residents.

