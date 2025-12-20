CRANFORD, NJ — Four Cranford Call firefighter recruits have successfully graduated from the Union County Fire Academy. Call firefighters Jacob Cermak, Michael DeGregorio, Brandon DiPaolo and Robert Salvatore earned their Firefighter 1 & 2 certifications during a graduation ceremony at Union College on Thursday, Dec. 11. During the graduation ceremony, DeGregorio was presented with the prestigious Ben Laganga Leadership Award. To earn this award, you must demonstrate a commitment to public safety and leadership throughout the program.

“These recruits put in a lot of time and effort graduating from a rigorous 18-week program that introduces new fire recruits to the basics of nationally recognized firefighting techniques in both classroom setting and during hands on drill sessions,” said Chief Dan Czeh. “We are proud and happy to welcome these new recruits to our Volunteer Division. Graduating this academy is a testament to their commitment to serve the community as firefighters.”

Photos Courtesy of the Cranford Fire Department

