CRANFORD, NJ — Work on the following projects began in summer 2025 and is complete or nearly complete.

Cranford High School: bathroom renovations, window replacement

Hillside Avenue School: bathroom renovations

Lincoln School: bathroom renovations, window replacements

Orange Avenue School: bathroom renovations

Kindergarten addition updates

Construction on the classroom additions began this past summer. Currently, the foundations for all four schools have been poured. The tuition-free, full-day kindergarten program for all students is expected to begin at the start of the 2026-27 school year.

Projects currently out for bid

The awarding of bids is part of the plan to improve infrastructure in the schools. The state requires school districts that pass a referendum to award contracts through a competitive bidding process; the district is required to use the lowest-qualified bidder. This protects the community’s interest in ensuring that projects are completed in the most cost effective way possible.

Hillside Avenue School: STEAM classroom renovations, culinary arts classroom renovations

Orange Avenue School: STEAM classroom renovations, culinary arts classroom renovations

Livingston Avenue Elementary School: media center renovation, music room renovation, multi-purpose room air conditioning replacement, window replacement, unit ventilator upgrades New high school bleachers The bleacher replacement in the Cranford High School main gymnasium has been completed, which is a critical safety upgrade for all community members.

Photos Courtesy of Scott Rubin

