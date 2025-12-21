CRANFORD, NJ — Work on the following projects began in summer 2025 and is complete or nearly complete.
- Cranford High School: bathroom renovations, window replacement
- Hillside Avenue School: bathroom renovations
- Lincoln School: bathroom renovations, window replacements
- Orange Avenue School: bathroom renovations
Kindergarten addition updates
Construction on the classroom additions began this past summer. Currently, the foundations for all four schools have been poured. The tuition-free, full-day kindergarten program for all students is expected to begin at the start of the 2026-27 school year.
Projects currently out for bid
The awarding of bids is part of the plan to improve infrastructure in the schools. The state requires school districts that pass a referendum to award contracts through a competitive bidding process; the district is required to use the lowest-qualified bidder. This protects the community’s interest in ensuring that projects are completed in the most cost effective way possible.
- Hillside Avenue School: STEAM classroom renovations, culinary arts classroom renovations
- Orange Avenue School: STEAM classroom renovations, culinary arts classroom renovations
- Livingston Avenue Elementary School: media center renovation, music room renovation, multi-purpose room air conditioning replacement, window replacement, unit ventilator upgradesNew high school bleachers
The bleacher replacement in the Cranford High School main gymnasium has been completed, which is a critical safety upgrade for all community members.
Photos Courtesy of Scott Rubin