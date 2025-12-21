UNION, NJ — Each year, Operation Santa supports deserving families and children in the community. The tradition began 24 years ago by former NJ Sen. Ray Lesniak, a lifetime Elizabeth resident. He realized the need for an institution that teaches action-driven advocacy in addition to awareness. The Lesniak Institute opened its first headquarters at Kean University.

The tradition brought families together throughout Union County to enjoy a party filled with entertainment, a warm meal, and a special visit from Santa with hand-picked gifts for each child, ranging from $50 to $70. The gifts were wrapped during the Lesniak Institute’s annual Volunteer Gift Wrapping Day, where Kean University students and friends of the Lesniak Institute came together to wrap hundreds of presents.

Operation Santa was for participating families and not open to the public. There were 60 families in total. Families are recommended to the Lesniak Institute by social workers.

“We are providing more support for parents,” said Claudia Abrantes, public relations and communications strategist for the Lesniak Institute, “bringing in resources, so they may not need us next year.”

Resources included financial literacy, housing, career growth and general well-being.

Abrantes has been on the operations panel of Operation Santa since 2023. One of her favorite memories was from last year, when there was a big snowstorm. She said, “Social workers dressed as elves. They came through the door and kids lit up. They ran to the stairs to greet Santa and the elves, who gave kids high fives. It was so heartwarming to see the pure joy on these kids’ faces. Just seeing that was magical in the moment.”

Through support from the community, Operation Santa has helped nearly 500 families and provided more than a thousand gifts to deserving children.

Other causes the Lesniak Institute supports are criminal justice, animal welfare, environmental protection and social justice.

To learn more about the Lesiak Institute, visit www.lesniakinstitute.org.

Follow the Lesiak Institute on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/LesniakInstitute/.

Photos Courtesy of the Lesniak Institute

