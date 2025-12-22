December 22, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Bond referendum updates announced for Cranford Public Schools UCL-CRN-referendum1-C

Bond referendum updates announced for Cranford Public Schools

December 18, 2025 0 9
Cranford fireighter recruits graduate from Union County Fire Academy  UCL-CRN-fire-recuits1-C

Cranford fireighter recruits graduate from Union County Fire Academy 

December 18, 2025 0 6
New business administrator selected for Rahway, building on a legacy of strong leadership

New business administrator selected for Rahway, building on a legacy of strong leadership

December 18, 2025 0 9
Springfield Free Public Library offers events

Springfield Free Public Library offers events

December 18, 2025 0 15

Related Stories

UCL-UNI-kwanzaa-fete1-C
3 minutes read

Chef Jesse delights the palates of library attendees at Kwanzaa celebration

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 18, 2025 0 1
UCL-UNI-operation1
2 minutes read

Lesniak Institute’s Operation Santa is hosted at Kean University

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 18, 2025 0 5
UCL-CRN-referendum1-C
2 minutes read

Bond referendum updates announced for Cranford Public Schools

David Jablonski December 18, 2025 0 9
UCL-CRN-fire-recuits1-C
1 minute read

Cranford fireighter recruits graduate from Union County Fire Academy 

David Jablonski December 18, 2025 0 6
2 minutes read

New business administrator selected for Rahway, building on a legacy of strong leadership

David Jablonski December 18, 2025 0 9
UCL-CRN-visual-artist1
4 minutes read

Cranford visual artist shares her photographic journey 

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 18, 2025 0 68

LOCAL SPORTS

Union Farmers get ready for new basketball season with first-year head coach UCL-UNI-loften-harris-C 1

Union Farmers get ready for new basketball season with first-year head coach

December 18, 2025 0 52
A quick preview of the upcoming Union County girls basketball season 2

A quick preview of the upcoming Union County girls basketball season

December 18, 2025 0 26
Boutique five-story building offers 85 high-end apartments and amenities UCL-UNI-landmark 3

Boutique five-story building offers 85 high-end apartments and amenities

December 11, 2025 0 26
Mother Seton girls volleyball wins first-ever state championship UCL-CLK-vlbl-champs1-C 4

Mother Seton girls volleyball wins first-ever state championship

December 11, 2025 0 74