RAHWAY, NJ — Students and staff at Madison Elementary School came together for a truly inspiring event, participating in a “March for Unity and Courage” to honor Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day. The day-long initiative culminated in a powerful afternoon walk, celebrating the enduring legacy of a civil rights pioneer and emphasizing the importance of inclusion and brave action.

The spirit of Ruby Bridges who, at just 6 years old, courageously integrated an all-white school in 1960, resonated throughout the school. Leading up to the march, students engaged in classroom discussions about empathy, resilience and the historical significance of Ruby’s solitary walk. Classrooms buzzed with creativity as students designed vibrant, uplifting signs carrying messages of kindness, anti-bullying and the power of unity.

The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the “March for Unity and Courage.” With their handmade signs held high, students from prekindergarten through sixth grade, led by the exemplary Safety Patrol team, proudly marched around the school grounds. Chants of “Walk for what’s right!” and “Inclusion is why we are here!” filled the air, echoing the collective commitment to a positive and equitable school environment.

A special guest, Erlea Maldonado from EZ Ride, also joined the march, demonstrating community support for the event and its important message. Their presence underscored the broader community’s shared values of safety, accessibility and inclusivity for all children.

“Today was more than just a walk; it was a powerful lesson in action,” said Vice Principal Doris Jones. “Our students learned about courage and the impact of standing up for what is right, and they demonstrated those values with every step. We are incredibly proud of their enthusiasm and their commitment to building a school community where everyone feels valued.”

The event served as a vibrant reminder that even the smallest steps can lead to significant change. Madison Elementary School’s celebration of Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day successfully brought history to life, empowering students to be active participants in creating a more just and unified world, starting right here in their own community.

Photo Courtesy of Doris Jones

