UNION, NJ — Chef Jesse Jones recently returned to the Vauxhall Branch of the Union Public Library for its Kwanzaa celebration — the library’s biggest event of the year. Almost 50 people showed up to celebrate Kwanzaa and enjoy Jones’ special dish, specifically for Kwanzaa, which was his mouth-watering southern style beignets.

Jones is a renowned chef and author known for his modern approach to southern cuisine. He is the author of “POW! My Life in 40 Feasts: A Cookbook and Memoir.” His slow braised lamb shanks are featured in the book “Toques in Black: A Celebration of Black Chefs.”

The Maplewood resident developed his culinary skills during his childhood summers spent in Snow Hill, North Carolina, where his grandmother’s cast iron stove was the source of many memorable food experiences.

His catering company, Chef Jesse Concepts, has served celebrity clientele, including Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Tyler Perry and John Legend – to name a few. He’s appeared on several media outlets, including ABC (Channel 7) and PIX11.

In 2010, he won the title of Ultimate Chef of Bergen County. In 2014, he was named a Top Chef by Inside Jersey.

Jones was recently given the 2025 Community Impact Award by the New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association.

Making the beignets, Jones used semi-sweet chocolate with heavy cream. When a patron asked Jones if the beignets could be made healthier, Jones said, “I don’t specialize in health. I’m frying dougnuts here.” He did add, however, that he’s open to all kinds of suggestions and does use top-of-the-line ingredients in his dishes.

Jones doesn’t use gluten-free dough, because he said different flours don’t jive with his recipes. “I try to use good ingredients,” he said. “I use King Arthur flour.”

He also uses neutral oils, such as cottonseed, because he said olive oil overpowers.

Gerry Ryall, of Berkeley Heights, said the beignets were delicious. “I’ve had beignets in New Orleans,” she said. “They are similar to zeppole.”

Paulette Irlander, of Millington, said she’s a fan of Chef Jesse and raved about his shrimp and grits. “To die for!” she said.

Prior to Jones’ food demonstration, storyteller Shirley Johnson led attendees in a community celebration of Kwanzaa with storytelling, music and the seven principals of Kwanzaa.

Gabriel Ramos, Vauxhall branch manager, said that the goal of the Kwanzaa celebration is to educate people about the holiday. “I feel we accomplished that goal today,” he said. “Every time Chef Jesse comes, the food is delicious.”

After both programs, there was a catered party. Pasta and chicken were from Johnny Napkins in Union. Sandwiches were from Mr. Sub of Union.

To learn more about programs at the Union Public Library and the Vauxhall branch, visit: https://uplnj.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

