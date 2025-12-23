CLARK, NJ — Alyssa Grasso’s preschool class enjoyed a hands-on science lesson exploring the five senses with a fall favorite, a pumpkin. To begin, students drew pictures predicting what they thought the inside of a pumpkin would look like.

Next, Grasso presented a real pumpkin, and the class used their senses of sight, smell, touch and hearing to describe its outside features. Excitement grew as she carefully cut the pumpkin open, allowing students to listen to the sounds of the seeds being scooped out.

Each child then had the opportunity to feel the inside of the pumpkin and examine the seeds up close, engaging their senses of touch and smell. To complete the experience and to bring in the sense of taste students enjoyed pumpkin muffins as a fun seasonal treat.

According to Grasso, “The activity provided a rich, hands-on learning experience that helped students explore their senses in an engaging and memorable way.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski

