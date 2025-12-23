UNION, NJ — The Union County Improvement Authority had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 11, to unveil the newly renovated Lightning Brook Park in Union. The ceremony marked the completion of a transformational $10.7 million project that turned a previously vacant 5.58-acre lot into a vibrant, multi-use community space for residents and families across Union County.

“After months of hard work, we are proud to open Lightning Brook Park to the public,” said Bibi Taylor, director of UCIA. “This reimagined space will benefit residents across Union County, ensuring that Lightning Brook Park remains a place of community and recreation for all in the region – from neighboring Franklin Elementary School to families visiting from Plainfield.”

The project underscores the UCIA’s $10.7 million investment in the community. The renovation adds a variety of new and enhanced amenities, including a synthetic turf field, basketball court with bleachers and lighting, restroom facility, 50-space parking lot and additional amenities such as a playground, splash pad and open and shaded play areas. UCIA broke ground on the project in April 2025.

“We are grateful for UCIA’s continued investment in our county,” said Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados, liaison to the UCIA. “I championed this project because Lightning Brook Park had the potential to be more than just green space – it can be a cornerstone of community life. With today’s improvements, we’re creating a welcoming, accessible and dynamic park that will serve our residents and future generations.”

The ribbon cutting was attended by Union Township Mayor James Bowser Jr., Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon and Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados, as well as other UCIA commissioners, Union County commissioners and representatives from the township of Union, Colliers Engineering and Design, architects from DUGroup, MAST Construction and general contractor Brockwell & Carrington.

Photo Courtesy of Union County

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry