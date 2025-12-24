ROSELLE, NJ — The General Phil Kearny Camp No. 20 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War had its last meeting of the year on Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Abraham Clark Memorial House. One new member, James Jeffers, was inducted and Sussex Borough was given the latest GAR Post sign to install. A sign dedication will happen soon.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a genealogical fraternal organization that honors the legacy of the heroes that fought to save the Union. Members have to have hereditary ancestry to a veteran of the Union; however, there are also associate members who do not meet the members’ requirement.

The next meeting will be Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 10 a.m., at the Abraham Clark Memorial House in Roselle.

