ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads to Opportunities recently hosted its third annual Holiday Choir Performance and Tree Lighting. The choir performance was presented by the Inroads Music Therapy Program.

A non-profit since 1959, Inroads to Opportunities supports 450 individuals with disabilities annually with vocational training and mental health, ages 14 to adulthood.

There were 20 singers and the tree was donated by the National Tree Company.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Luis Paulino Lizardo received the William Kology Award, which is presented annually to two Inroads program participants who have demonstrated the most vocational growth throughout the year. It was presented to him by Cyndy Walsh Rintzler, vice president of programs and services. Rintzler oversees vocational training, job placement and day programs.

The concert began with “I Have a Little Dreidel,” in celebration of Hannukah, followed by the Christmas songs “All I Want for Christmas is You,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Let it Snow” and “Jingle Bells.” The concert ended with a powerful version of “We Are the World.”

Leah Nance was the musical conductor. Donna Unverricht runs the musical therapy group and her sister, Nicky Unverricht, played guitar in the concert.

In attendance were Councilwoman Denise Wilkerson; Gina Iosim, assistant prosecutor of Union County; Gateway Chamber of Commerce; and Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce.

After the concert, beverages and snacks were provided by Inroads Food Service Program and served by members of Inroads Transition PLUS program.

Inroads to Opportunities recently celebrated its 66th year. It is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, an approved provider of the NJ Department of Labor, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, and Commission of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Inroads is licensed by the State of New Jersey Department of Human Services, NJ Division of Mental Health, and Addiction Services to provide partial care and the Division of Developmental Disabilities to provide day habilitation, pre-vocational and transportation services. Inroads is an approved Medicaid provider and an approved Employment Network through the Ticket to Work Social Security initiative and an approved Benefits Planning and Counseling Service through the NJ Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services.

To learn more about Inroads to Opportunities, visit: https://www.inroadsto.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

