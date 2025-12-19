SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, will offer the following upcoming events in December and January.

Library Board of Trustees meeting, Thursday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. The Board of Trustees of the Springfield Library will meet at 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield. Library board meetings are open to the general public.

Chair Yoga, Fridays, Dec. 19 and Jan. 9, at 12:30 p.m. Each class offers the benefits of traditional yoga with guided relaxation, breath work, seated stretching/poses and standing stretching/poses. These will be taught by popular yoga instructor Tamara Tsoutsouris in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. Patrons who would like to attend remotely may do so via Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88605695827?pwd=amJ3cTgxZ0FtcUNKMi96MkdDV0dmQT09

This program is made possible by a generous donation from the Friends of the Springfield Free Public Library. Participation is free and all are welcome.

Lunchtime Film: The Life of Chuck (2024), Tuesday, Dec. 23, at noon. Three chapters, in reverse order, celebrate Chuck Krantz and his 39-year lifetime at the end of the universe. Based on Stephen King’s 2020 novella. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Karen Gillan; 110 minutes. Rated R. Stop by or call 973-376-4930 for more information. Participation is free and open to the general public.

Lunchtime Film: Eephus (2025), Tuesday, Jan. 6, at noon. Local baseball teams face off on their beloved field’s final day before demolition. Humor and nostalgia entwine in this drama about aging. Starring Frederick Wiseman, Bill Lee and Keith William Richards; 99 minutes. Unrated. Stop by or call 973-376-4930 for more information. Participation is free and open to the general public.

Forever Judy and “The Wizard of Oz,” Sunday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. Francine Evans and Joel Zelnik present a tribute to the legacy of Judy Garland. Songs from “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Wiz” will be performed live alongside music that Garland performed in concert.

Author Talks Online: The Creative and Compassionate Art of Seeing Others Deeply with David Brooks, Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. Join for a discussion with prominent cultural writer and bestselling author David Brooks on his book, “How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply,” in which he helps us pose essential questions: If you want to know a person, what kind of attention should you cast on them? What kind of conversations should you have? Driven by his trademark sense of curiosity and determination to grow as a person, Brooks draws from many fields to present a welcoming, hopeful, integrated approach to human connection. Via digital live-stream in partnership with Springfield Free Public Library. Register and ask questions of the author at https://libraryc.org/sfplnj/105079.

Really Good Book Discussion: “In Dubious Battle,” Thursday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. Springfield Free Public Library’s (Really Good!) Book Group will meet to discuss John Steinbeck’s “In Dubious Battle.” Migrant workers go on strike against rapacious landowners in Californian apple country. Farmhand Jim Nolan helps lead the strike, only to see it spiral out of control and turn violent. January’s discussion will take place in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. New members are welcome. To reserve your copy of the book, call 973-376-4930, ext. 228, or email questions@sfplnj.org.

Author Talk: Mariah Scott on “Writers for Rare: An Anthology of Personal Stories from the Rare Disease Space,” Thursday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. Nearly 10% of the population lives with a rare medical condition, yet the personal experience of the rare disease journey often remains misunderstood or overlooked. “Writers for Rare” is an anthology of 32 stories told from different perspectives in the rare disease space: patients, caregivers, medical professionals and industry allies. This book challenges assumptions and invites deeper understanding of the rare disease odyssey. It’s especially relevant for anyone living with or writing about a rare or chronic medical condition, navigating a life-altering diagnosis, caring for someone who is or involved in the development and delivery of new treatments.

Scott is a doctoral student in prevention science at Rutgers University. Her research focuses on patient-reported outcomes, health equity and healthcare transitions for individuals living with sickle cell disease. A scientist and advocate living with SCD herself, Scott integrates lived experience with rigorous public health research to advance chronic disease policy and improve quality of care.

She has a master’s degree in epidemiology from Rutgers University, a master’s degree in microbiology from Seton Hall University and a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology from Montclair State University. Her research training includes immunology at Yale University and applied epidemiology at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Scott has contributed to peer-reviewed publications in journals such as the Journal of Patient Experience and the Journal of Medical Education and Curricular Development. She is an active member of multiple national advisory boards, including for Sick Cells and the Sickle Cell Reproductive Health Education Directive, and was recognized with the 2024 Presidential Graduate Fellowship at Rutgers University and an inductee into the Delta Alpha Pi International Honor Society.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry