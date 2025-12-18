Union Farmers get ready for new basketball season with first-year head coach

UNION, NJ — Leading up to his first year as head coach of the Union boys basketball team, Erick Loften-Harris had the Farmers prepared to run with each opponent.

“This group worked extremely hard in the off-season,” said Loften-Harris, who was head coach Kevin Feeley’s varsity assistant last year, after coaching the junior varsity the previous two seasons.

“They were like sponges,” Loften-Harris said. “We’ve had zero complaints, and they have done everything we have asked of them.”

Not only was Loften-Harris, a 2013 Union High School graduate, a key player on Feeley’s first two Union teams in 2011-2012 and 2012-2013, but on a Saturday night in Clark, in the 2013 Union County Tournament quarterfinals at Arthur L. Johnson High School, Loften-Harris made the game-winning basket right before the final buzzer that lifted Union to an incredible upset victory against top-seeded Roselle Catholic High School.

“It’s a surreal feeling in a way to now be the head coach, but I feel at home,” Loften-Harris said. “The community has shown great support. I see so much of myself in my kids today.”

Loften-Harris played three years collegiately at Montclair State University and his final one at Rutgers University–Newark Campus.

“Coming out of college, I didn’t plan on coaching; I just sort of fell into it,” Loften-Harris said. “Matt McDuffie was a manager when I played at Montclair State and then an assistant at Kean when I began coaching there,” Loften-Harris said. “He was a big influence. It flowed from there and just seemed to make sense.”

Thirteen years ago. Union was beaten twice, decisively, by Roselle Catholic in the regular season, before pulling off one of the biggest upset victories in UCT history, thanks to the inside basket Loften-Harris made.

“That’s something I can speak about, which can give our kids hope,” Loften-Harris said. “It can give them a sense of confidence.

“It proves that there is a way to get the job done, despite the odds. You’re never out of it. Any team can beat any other team on any given day. Anything can happen.”

This year, Union is getting a bit of a break by being placed in the Union County Conference’s Mountain Division. There still, however, remain 12 very challenging home-and-away clashes against Hillside, Arthur L. Johnson, Oratory Prep of Summit, New Providence, Rahway and Summit.

“We told our kids, just because we are playing these teams now, there’s no letting up,” Loften-Harris said. “There is no underestimating any of them. At the end of the day, it’s still basketball and they have to be treated with just as much respect. These are good teams with good coaches and they will be tough to beat.”

Returning players include senior guard Stephen Siaw (6-0), senior forward Javier Ocasio (6-5), senior guard Ezenna Asawabelem (6-0), and junior guard Reed Flood (5-4). Ocasio led the team in rebounding last year with a 4.7 average and Flood averaged 7.1 points.

Flood and Asawabelem both connected on 38 three-point baskets a year ago and Siaw, 26.

“Stephen is a tenacious defender and a very good shooter,” Loften-Harris said. “At the end of practice, we have to tell him to put the ball down and take a rest.

“Javier is our Dennis Rodman, a very good rebounder who plays with everything he has. He’s the heart of our team and is a very selfless player.

“Ezenna is a true utility guy who you can plug in anywhere and he will figure it out. He’s strong and determined, and it’s never an issue of him guarding anyone. He also shoots the ball well.

“Reed is our most complete player and is committed to the weight room. He has the ability to get to the basket better and has made quite a jump from last year. He’s our leader and we’re grateful to have him.”

Newcomers include Isaac Sosa-Cortes, a 5-9 senior guard transfer from Newark Collegiate, and Brandon Jenkins, a 5-9 junior guard transfer from DePaul. Both have to sit out the season’s first 30 days before they can play.

“Isaac is a tough point guard and is also our best on-ball defender,” Loften-Harris said. “He brings an energy that makes our practices more competitive. He’s a great addition to what we’re doing.

“Brandon shoots the ball well and is also committed to the weight room.”

Union, coming off a 9-19 season in which the Farmers went 1-11 in the UCC’s Watchung Division, got off on the right foot on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 13, at Louis J. Rettino Gymnasium at UHS. Union downed fellow Group 4 school West Orange High School, 59-42, in the season-opener for both.

Flood turned in a solid game for the Farmers, leading all scorers with 24 points. He made nine-of-16 field goals, including one three-pointer, and also contributed six rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

Also scoring for Union were Elijah Cortes, with nine points; Ocasio and Asawabelem, each with eight; Jordan D’Angiolilo, with six; and Siaw with four. Jeremy Archelus and Yeoukiro Lafortune also saw action, with Archelus coming up with two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Union led West Orange by three at the half and then won the fourth quarter, 18-9, to close it out.

Union’s next scheduled game is its first Mountain Division contest at home against Summit High School on Thursday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m.

Union will then play Mountain Division games at Hillside High School on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 11:30 a.m., and home against New Providence High School on Tuesday, Dec. 23, at 4 p.m.

The Farmers wrap the December portion of their schedule in the Sayreville Tournament against Immaculata High School on Saturday, Dec. 27, and vs. host Sayreville War Memorial High School on Tuesday, Dec. 30, both 11:30 a.m. starts.

Union Farmers Boys Basketball

2025-2026

Saturday, Dec. 13 (H) Union 59, West Orange 42

Thursday, Dec. 18 Summit, 4 p.m. – Mountain Division

Saturday, Dec. 20 at Hillside, 11:30 p.m. – Mountain Division

Tuesday, Dec. 23 New Providence, 4 p.m. – Mountain Division

Saturday, Dec. 27 Immaculata at Sayreville, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Sayreville War Memorial, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 5 at Cranford, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 6 Arthur L. Johnson, 4 p.m. – Mountain Division

Thursday, Jan. 8 at Seton Hall Prep, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 13 Oratory Prep, 4 p.m. – Mountain Division

Thursday, Jan. 15 at Rahway, 4 p.m. – Mountain Division

Saturday, Jan. 17 at Westfield, noon

Tuesday, Jan. 20 at Summit, 7 p.m. – Mountain Division

Thursday, Jan. 22 Hillside, 4 p.m. – Mountain Division

Tuesday, Jan. 27 at New Providence, 7 p.m. – Mountain Division

Thursday, Jan. 29 at Arthur L. Johnson, 7 p.m. – Mountain Division

Saturday, Jan. 31 Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 2 Union Catholic, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 5 at Oratory Prep, 7 p.m. – Mountain Division

Saturday, Feb. 7 Rahway, 1 p.m. – Mountain Division

Thursday, Feb. 12 at Hunterdon Central Regional, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19 Columbia, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21 Hackensack, 1 p.m.

Union County Conference’s Mountain Division (7 schools) for the 2025-2026 season:

Hillside

Arthur L. Johnson

New Providence

Oratory Prep

Rahway

Summit

Union

