CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford’s first responders met with the community at Hillside Avenue School recently. At the annual Ice Pops with Cops/Cool Down with the Fire Department event, Cranford police officers handed out free ice pops to all children. The Cranford Fire Department helped everyone cool down with a refreshing spray from the fire hose. It was a wonderful opportunity for children to meet the hometown heroes of Cranford.

The free event also allowed children to pose with policemen in front of their motorcycles and see a firetruck up close. There were information tables and plenty of free items, such as tattoos, pens, colored pencils, coloring books, rubber bracelets, buttons and magnets.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Cranford Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Lubin said, “It’s always a pleasure to partner with the police department. I look forward to the new school year and meeting with the youngest residents and teaching them about fire safety.”

Kayla Rajcevic is a full-time emergency medical technician. She said, “It’s fun to watch the kids have a good time.”

Rachel Manette, a per-diem EMT, said, “It’s great for kids to have an opportunity to learn more about what we do.”

Janissa Rosado, of Cranford, was there with her 2-year-old son, Ian, who enjoyed an ice pop. She said she liked getting to know the police, the community feel and coming out to socialize.

Bethanie Trubman said, “The police and fire departments engage with the kids and get to know them on a different level than just the streets.”

Emily List was there with her children, Eleanor, 4, and Everett, 7. Everett’s favorite part was getting sprayed with the hose.

List said, “It’s a good opportunity for kids to see first responders in a fun setting.”

Gianna Scuderi, of Kenilworth, was babysitting her cousins, Willow, 5, and Tallulah, 1. She said, “They were able to get a bunch of goodies. It gets them out of the house. I’m hanging out with them before I go to college.”

Kim Stanfel has been a resident of Cranford for the past eight years. She said, “It’s a way to get kids out and enjoy.”

Patti Moreno, of Cranford, was with her 7-month-old daughter, Emma. She enjoyed the interaction with people. She said, “My husband is a retired firefighter from Elizabeth.”

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta

