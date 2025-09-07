SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit and the Summit Police Department recognized Detective Darin Sliker with the Life Saving Award and the Exceptional Duty Award during the Common Council meeting on Tuesday, July 29. The awards were presented by Police Chief Ryan Peters, honoring Sliker’s courageous and life-saving actions while off duty.

Earlier this summer, Sliker had spent the day at Lake Hopatcong with friends and returned to a nearby home, when two members of the group stepped outside to retrieve their car. Moments later, a loud crash and screams were heard from the front of the house. Sliker and another off-duty police officer ran outside and discovered a hit-and-run scene, where both victims had been severely injured and were lying on the side of the road.

One of the individuals was in cardiac arrest. Sliker immediately began CPR and continued without pause until the victim’s pulse was restored. Both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

“Detective Sliker’s commitment to preserving life, even while off duty, serves as a powerful reminder that the oath we take as law enforcement officers is not confined to a shift, a uniform or a badge,” said Peters. “It is a constant calling.”

Sliker’s actions reflect the highest standards of public service and exemplify the integrity and commitment of Summit’s law enforcement officers.

