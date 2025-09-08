CRANFORD, NJ — The Performing Arts Department provides a diverse offering of courses that allow students to meet graduation requirements for the arts. The department includes the band, choral, and string programs, along with courses in acting, dance, technical theater, and film. Instrumental students are encouraged to continue playing in either the String Orchestra or Concert/Marching Band. Any student who played an instrument during their middle school years may join the Orchestra or Concert Band at Cranford High School. It is strongly recommended that students continue their music studies in grade nine to continue their growth and development as musicians.

Dance 1, Acting 1, Musical Theater Dance, Treble Chorus and Tenor/Bass Chorus are open to any student at Cranford High School. As sophomores, juniors and seniors, music students have the opportunity to audition into Concert Choir, Madrigal Choir and Jazz Ensemble and may begin to progress through three levels of music theory courses.

Cranford High School students also have the opportunity to participate in one of six career academy CTE tracks. The career academy CTE tracks cultivate artistic literacy, technical proficiency in the arts, and college and career readiness. The career academy includes six tracks of study: Acting, Technical Theater, Dance, Vocal Music, Instrumental Music and Interdisciplinary Arts. Students are accepted through an audition or application process. Career academy students receive daily instruction, performance opportunities, internship experiences, master classes and guidance in the development of a portfolio.

Students interested in the career academy CTE tracks should prepare to audition during the spring of their eighth-grade year.

