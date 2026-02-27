CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Board of Education has announced Kristen D’Anna as the incoming principal of Lincoln Elementary School, effective Wednesday, July 1.

D’Anna currently serves as principal of Brookside Place Elementary School and brings extensive experience leading schools that support the whole child. She has previously served as principal of Bloomingdale Avenue School and as supervisor of curriculum and instruction in the East Hanover Township School District. D’Anna began her career as a teacher in the Freehold Township School District.

D’Anna has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in educational administration from Georgian Court University. D’Anna is committed to fostering safe, inclusive and supportive learning environments where students can grow academically, socially and emotionally. She said she looks forward to partnering with students, staff, families and district leadership to ensure a smooth transition and continued success for the Lincoln Elementary School community.







