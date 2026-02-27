RAHWAY, NJ — Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr., the Rahway City Council and Rahway Special Improvement District have announced the return of Taste of Spring on Friday, April 17, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., at the Rahway Recreation Center, 275 E. Milton Avenue, Rahway.

Taste of Spring, now in its 23th year, has been widely recognized as the largest tasting event of its kind in the NJ/NY Metro Area. The much-loved event features bite-sized culinary delights from dozens of restaurants, eateries and bakeries, in addition to fine wine, craft beers, and aperitifs, all to the tune of lively music.

Tickets for Taste of Spring go on sale Sunday, March 1, at a cost of $40 per person. Tickets are available online only through Eventbrite. As in years past, tickets are expected to sell out quickly and will not be available at the door.

“Taste of Spring highlights everything we love about Rahway—great food, local businesses, and a strong sense of community,” said Giacobbe. “We’re proud to continue this tradition and invite everyone to experience what makes our city such a special place.

For more information, visit www.RahwayIsHappening.com/Taste. Restaurants interested in participating should contact info@rahwaysid.com for details.

The cost is $40 per ticket. Additional parking is Lewis Street Parking Deck, 1436 Main St., Rahway.

