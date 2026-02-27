February 27, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Cranford Board of Education announces new principal of Lincoln School

Cranford Board of Education announces new principal of Lincoln School

February 25, 2026 16
$2,000 scholarship applications are open for local high school seniors

$2,000 scholarship applications are open for local high school seniors

February 25, 2026 30
Roosevelt Elementary empowers young leaders through new Student Ambassador Program UCL-RAH-ambassador1-C

Roosevelt Elementary empowers young leaders through new Student Ambassador Program

February 18, 2026 53
Franklin Elementary rocks red UCL-RAH-rocks red-C

Franklin Elementary rocks red

February 18, 2026 49

Related Stories

1 minute read

Cranford Board of Education announces new principal of Lincoln School

David Jablonski February 25, 2026 16
$CoMmEntÁ
2 minutes read

Union High School wrestlers eye District 13 success

JR Parachini February 25, 2026 36
1 minute read

$2,000 scholarship applications are open for local high school seniors

David Jablonski February 25, 2026 30
UCL-CRN-this river1-C
4 minutes read

Cranford author publishes photography book, ‘There’s This River’

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta February 25, 2026 50
$CoMmEntÁ
6 minutes read

Roselle Park’s Sidney Smith on brink of reaching 2,000 points

JR Parachini February 25, 2026 40
‘Cave Painting’ featured at Linden Library’s Art Appreciation for Adults class
2 minutes read

‘Cave Painting’ featured at Linden Library’s Art Appreciation for Adults class

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta February 25, 2026 42

LOCAL SPORTS

Union High School wrestlers eye District 13 success $CoMmEntÁ 1

Union High School wrestlers eye District 13 success

February 25, 2026 36
Roselle Park’s Sidney Smith on brink of reaching 2,000 points $CoMmEntÁ 2

Roselle Park’s Sidney Smith on brink of reaching 2,000 points

February 25, 2026 40
Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball team will next look ahead to state playoffs $CoMmEntÁ 3

Arthur L. Johnson girls basketball team will next look ahead to state playoffs

February 18, 2026 76
Union wrestlers advanced to N2G5 championship match $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union wrestlers advanced to N2G5 championship match

February 18, 2026 90